Ghanaian fashion icon Osebo the Zaraman melted many hearts when a video of him escorting his daughter at the Kotoka International Airport surfaced online

In the lovely video, the fashion icon gave his daughter money, wished her a safe flight, and they posed for pictures

Many people hailed Osebo for being a responsible father, while others spoke about his love for his children

Ghanaian fashion icon and entrepreneur, Osebo the Zaraman, has proven that he is a great father to his children as he was spotted giving his daughter money as she departed abroad.

Osebo escorts daughter at the airport

Osebo took to his Instagram page to share a heartwarming video of him escorting his daughter at the airport as she travelled abroad.

In the video, Osebo demonstrated that he cared about the wellbeing of his children as he ensured that his daughter had enough money for the trip/

The seasoned fashion icon looked into his bag and picked out money which he handed to his all-grown-up daughter.

In the caption of the video, Osebo noted that he was already missing her, adding that the love of a father is deep.

In the concluding parts of his message, the fashion entrepreneur wished her a safe flight and prayed to God to be with her throughout her journey.

"We are missing her already 😍, the love of a father is deep 🥰, safe my little angel 😇, may the Lord be with you 🙏🙏."

Reactions to Osebo and his daughter's video

Many people in the comment section referred to Osebo as a responsible father as they spotted him giving his daughter money as she departed abroad.

The beauty of his daughter caught the attention of many Ghanaians such that they complimented her looks in the comments.

Below are the reactions of social media users to the video of Osebo and his daughter at the airport:

naceemusic said:

"This is beautiful."

tumfujay77 said:

"She is now a full grown woman. Your love for your kids is something else 💕💘👍🏿."

afia_papabi1 said:

"Daddy Papabi! My brother’s love for his children is unconditional. God bless you more bra payin. ❤️🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽."

eddi_creates said:

"Naa, But chale Osebo dey shada o forget herr !!😂"

theasiedua said:

"I was just looking at the money."

gh_plus said:

"Beautiful daughter! I pray that she and you share a very warm and open relationship, even when the cameras are off, and that she feels comfortable discussing almost anything with you. If not, strive towards building that connection—it truly makes a world of difference. ❤️"

andohlorinda said:

"A responsible father ❤️."

Osebo and his daughter

