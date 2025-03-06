A Ghanaian man is upset at President Mahama holding the Independence Day celebration at the Jubilee House

He stated that it would cost more to hold the annual event at the presidential palace than the Black Stars Square

The man's remarks about the Independence Day celebrations at the Jubilee House garnered mixed reactions online

A Ghanaian man has aired his displeasure with President John Dramani over the 68th Independence Anniversary Commemoration Parade on Thursday, March 6, 2025.

In a viral TikTok video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the man expressed his disappointment with President Mahama's decision to move the annual Independence Day celebration from the Black Star Square to the Jubilee House.

He expressed concerns over the budget for the celebratory event at the Jubilee House, stating that it would cost more to hold the Independence Anniversary Commemoration Parade there than the Black Stars Square.

He said:

"The smaller event would cost more than the big event they used to organise. We used to hold the celebrations the Independence Square in the past and you [President Mahama] said we should not do it there again, so you have taken it to the Presidency."

The man raised questions about the number of people who would converge at the Jubilee House for the event.

He noted that Ghanaian politicians were playing with the minds of the citizens and deceiving them into believing they were knowledgeable and could speak anyhow they wanted to the people.

He said:

"How many people will be there? They are playing with our minds. One person comes to deceive us and go then the other person too will come afterwards and repeat the same thing. It's like the people in the country are illiterates and they [politicians] are the knowledgeable ones who would come and speak to us anyhow."

The man said he would have agreed with President John Dramani Mahama if he had decided to cancel the event this year instead of moving the Independence Anniversary Commemoration Parade from the Black Star Square to the Jubilee House.

He added that the Jubilee House would accommodate the president, his ministers and many others despite the premises being smaller than the Black Stars Square.

Ghana's Independence Day celebrations which were regularly held at the Black Star Square in Accra in the past was moved to the Jubilee House after President Mahama and his NDC administration cut the budget for the celebrations by 90% to reduce the costs from GH₵15 million under the previous administration amid severe economic hardship in the country.

The president is expected to address the nation to mark the beginning of the celebrations of Ghana's independence from the British colonial rulers on March 6, 1957.

Ghanaian man's Independence celebration remarks stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Lauren_J said:

"You will turn around and say you are suffering! There is no money in the system."

Sheikdollar commented:

"I understand what he is saying. He is entitled to his opinion. But you can’t dictate to the president 😅."

Akufo-Addo attends Independence Day celebrations

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Akufo-Addo attended the Independence Day celebrations at the Jubilee House on March 6, 2025.

The former president arrived at the event and interacted with important dignitaries before taking his seat at the 68th-anniversary event.

Many Ghanaians took to social media to hilariously question the whereabouts of the former President's special chair during his arrival.

