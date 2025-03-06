A fire at a chain of shops selling mining explosives in Odumase, near Konongo, triggered a powerful blast, killing one person and injuring several others

The explosion, which started in a shop selling dynamites, destroyed buildings and caused severe injuries, with some victims reportedly dismembered

Authorities are investigating the cause while assessing the full extent of the damage and casualties

A huge fire broke out, gutting a chain of shops selling mining explosives reportedly leading to the death of one person and injuries to scores of people in Odumase, near Konongo in the Ashanti Region.

Those injured included residents and firefighters who had come to put out the fire. Konongo is in the Asante Akyem Central Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

Shops in Odumase near Konongo that sell mining explosives catch fire leaving one person dead. Photo credit: @eddie_wrt

Source: Twitter

Reports suggest that the fire started in a shop where dynamites and other explosives used by local miners are sold. The explosives sold in the shop triggered a powerful blast that destroyed buildings and caused injuries.

Although the exact cause of the explosion remains unknown, authorities have confirmed the death of a resident.

The Asante Akyem Central Municipal Fire Commander, Divisional Officer Grade 2 Joe Bryden, confirmed the death. He said the resident tried to warn firefighters about the danger but tragically lost his life.

“He was trying to warn the firefighters to back off, but before he could escape, the explosion occurred. He was severely injured, and I’ve been told he has passed,” he told Accra-based Citi FM.

Meanwhile, some firefighters who went to contain the fire also suffered some injuries. Some victims reportedly had parts of their bodies dismembered.

The explosion occurred just a few meters away from a fuel station, raising further safety concerns in the area.

Authorities continue to assess the full extent of casualties and damage as investigations proceed.

Netizens react to Konongo fire

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @eddie_wrt on X. Read them below:

@GhanaSocialUni said:

"Charley ever since NDC came into power there’s fire outbreaks all over … is it that someone is sabotaging them or they’ve exchanged the nation to some fire demon for power? Coz I no dey barb!"

@_Roofman2131gh wrote:

"Apart from destroying our environment, they can’t even ensure the safekeeping of the explosives they're using to mine resulting in fire and loss of lives, chale JM enough is enough we are beyond tired now."

@AgbelimorK59060 said:

"Sammy Gyamfi said they're bringing excavators to come and intensify the galamsey business. Could it be that they already opened shops that already are selling mining explosives??? The Gonja mafia are back and all we're seeing is fire outbreaks to the sea destroying homes in V.R."

@Wolveskid_99 wrote:

"Seriously something is happening in Ghana."

@kofipeacemaker said:

"Mining explosives aren't supposed to be in the market and easily accessible. How did they get them and are they licensed to be trading in explosives? Ghana!"

