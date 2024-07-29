The family of the KNUST graduate, who recently passed away, has debunked claims from the Ghana Police Service regarding the demise of their relative

Contrary to reports from the Police that the autopsy was conducted on June 8, the family said otherwise

The family of Lois Abena Koranteng, a graduate of KNUST, has released a disturbing statement questioning the circumstances surrounding her mysterious death during a work trip to Takoradi.

Lois, who was a Petroleum Engineering graduate, was found dead in a hotel pool on June 8, 2024.

Her family is now challenging the official statement from the Ghana Police Service and other involved parties.

In a detailed and impassioned statement, a relative of the deceased outlined several inconsistencies and troubling aspects of the case.

According to him, the Police claimed the autopsy was conducted on June 8, the day Lois was found dead, but the family asserts that it was performed on June 11.

“Ghana Police Service, why did you choose to lie to Ghanaians and the whole world that you did the autopsy on June 8, the same day Lois was found dead in the pool, when it was done on June 11? Can you come out and explain to Ghanaians?” he questioned.

He also disputed the Police’s statement that no blood stains were found on Lois, vowing to provide photographic evidence to bolster his claim.

The family’s statement further criticized the Police for their lack of communication and transparency following Lois’s death. They claimed the Police had not provided updates or assurances about the investigation.

In addition to the Police, the family, in a statement shared on X by @KwesiHubert, also questioned the actions of the Chrislord Palace Hotel in Takoradi, where Lois died.

They accused the hotel management of lying about the functionality of their security cameras, firing managing staff, and replacing cameras shortly after the incident. They also alleged that the hotel’s pool guard was present on duty despite claims that he had travelled on June 7.

Netizens react to family's latest comment

Netizens who saw the post were heartbroken and took to the comment section to express their views.

@Maawuvi wrote:

"Ghanaians are not angry enough. We should be concerned. Today is Lois, tomorrow it could be you."

@KwesiHubert wrote:

"Hmm."

@leslie_kkkay wrote:

"Ow some solution for come out of this. It's bad."

Police finally speak on death of KNUST graduate

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Police have given an update on the case of a 24-year-old graduate of KNUST found dead in a hotel swimming pool in Takoradi.

There are suggestions that the deceased went for a midnight swim in the pool and was found dead around June 8.

The verbal causes of death were noted as asphyxia, severe pulmonary oedema and drowning.

