The Judicial Service of Ghana has filed a lawsuit against the Attorney General, the Lands Commission and an oil company over an encroachment on land belonging to the Service.

The Judicial Service in its writ stated that the parcel of land opposite the American Embassy in Cantonments and six bungalows situated on it have been encroached upon.

The Judicial Service says its land at Cantonment has been encroached upon.

The solicitor for the Judicial Service, Mandy Dzifa Kwawukume, stated in the writ that the space being encroached upon had served as homes to several justices including Justice Yaw Appau, Justice C.J. Honyenugah, and Justice Vida Akoto Bamfo.

She noted that following the encroachment a total of 14 residences including one belonging to the Robin Batu family have been affected.

The Judicial Service is seeking to halt the development on the land and reclaim the property.

The Service is praying the court to declare that it is the lawful occupant of the land and bungalows opposite the American Embassy.

It is also urging the court to declare the purported sale, lease, grant or disposal of the land and bungalows opposite the American Embassy unconstitutional and unlawful.

The Judicial Service further demanded general damages and costs against the defendants.

And urged the court to issue a perpetual injunction restraining the defendants and their affiliates from attempting to take possession of the contested land.

Lands Ministry debunks claim it uses land guards to protect state lands

In a related case of land encroachment, the lands ministry has denied allegations that it has used land guards to protect state lands from encroachers.

The ministry in a statement explained that it has instead contracted a private company, Aynok Holding Limited, since 2012 to assist in the reclaiming of government lands.

Earlier reports indicated that the lands ministry's chief director, Patrick Agbesinyale, had said the government was utilising land guards to protect state lands.

He told a committee in parliament last week that the government uses land guards to avoid backlash. The chief director also reportedly said the police and army were using land guards.

Ablakwa reveals how Blay brothers allegedly encroached on Labadi Hotel beachfront

YEN.com.gh reported that the North Tongu Member of Parliament, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has revealed sordid details of how the Labadi beachfront was encroached upon by NPP affiliates.

He said the NPP former Chairman's son, Kwaw Worsemao Blay, in a move akin to a hostile takeover, breached a mutually beneficial contract with the hotel and took over the beach.

He said attempts to get Blay to respect the contract or vacate the beachfront have proved futile.

