Ghanaian TikTok star Quecy Official and his lover Akosua Dickson have again mesmerised Ghanaians with their love life

The two are commemorating the 68th Independence Day with love as both were captured in a video adorned in beautiful Kente outfits

Netizens who saw the post were impressed and expressed their views in the comments section

Ghanaian TikTok star Quecy Official and his girlfriend Akosua Diqson have left netizens in awe after a video of them wishing Ghanaians a happy 68th Independence Day surfaced on social media.

The two were seen in the video displaying their love by wearing beautiful Kente outfits and posing for pictures.

Ghanaian TikTokers display their love by rocking beautiful Kente

Source: TikTok

In the trending posts, Quecy Official and Akosua Diqson are seen beaming with pride as they posed for the camera.

Akosua complemented her look with elegant gold jewellery and subtle makeup, while Quecy matched her energy with a Kente cloth wrapped around his body like an Ashanti Royal.

Ghana commemorate 68th Independence Day

Ghana turned 68 on March 6, 2025. The day is usually commemorated with grand parades across the country, however, this year's Independence Day will be marked differently.

The new government, led by President John Dramani Mahama has cancelled the Independence Parade, replacing it with a 'small' event at the Presidency.

Quecy Official and Akosua Diqson display love

Quecy Official and Akosua Diqson continue to be fan favourites on TikTok, not only for their creative videos but also for serving relationship goals.

On Valentine's Day, the couple gave Ghanaians something to talk about when they stepped out in lovely matching outfits to celebrate their love.

They turned heads as they flaunted their stylish red and white outfits, in line with the Valentine's season. They attended an event together and had massive fun.

In their small way of celebrating the 68th Independence anniversary and displaying their patriotism, the couple proudly rocked beautiful Kente outfits.

Watch the video below:

Netizens celebrate Quecy and Akosua

Netizens who saw the video of the popular TikToker and his girlfriend were impressed. They expressed their views in the comments section of the post.

@Adwoa Adiepena wrote:

"On behalf of Ghana ambulance services association we say wow, wow perfect combo."

@kimmys wrote:

"Paul didn't come early but."

@Tsussyowusu263 wrote:

"Woow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow 👌 🥰🥰 perfect combination 😍 👌 I just love u two."

@Big A (De SM Queen) wrote:

"Sending nkrosakrosa from kpando.'

@pretty Mavis wrote:

"Wow didn’t recognise her."

@landlady wrote:

"Akosua you are beautiful."

@Miss Abilawson wrote:

My people 🥰🥰🥰

