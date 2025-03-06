68th Independence Day: TikToker Quecy Official And Girlfriend Akosua Diqson Twin In Beautiful Kente
- Ghanaian TikTok star Quecy Official and his lover Akosua Dickson have again mesmerised Ghanaians with their love life
- The two are commemorating the 68th Independence Day with love as both were captured in a video adorned in beautiful Kente outfits
- Netizens who saw the post were impressed and expressed their views in the comments section
Ghanaian TikTok star Quecy Official and his girlfriend Akosua Diqson have left netizens in awe after a video of them wishing Ghanaians a happy 68th Independence Day surfaced on social media.
The two were seen in the video displaying their love by wearing beautiful Kente outfits and posing for pictures.
In the trending posts, Quecy Official and Akosua Diqson are seen beaming with pride as they posed for the camera.
Akosua complemented her look with elegant gold jewellery and subtle makeup, while Quecy matched her energy with a Kente cloth wrapped around his body like an Ashanti Royal.
Ghana commemorate 68th Independence Day
Ghana turned 68 on March 6, 2025. The day is usually commemorated with grand parades across the country, however, this year's Independence Day will be marked differently.
The new government, led by President John Dramani Mahama has cancelled the Independence Parade, replacing it with a 'small' event at the Presidency.
Quecy Official and Akosua Diqson display love
Quecy Official and Akosua Diqson continue to be fan favourites on TikTok, not only for their creative videos but also for serving relationship goals.
On Valentine's Day, the couple gave Ghanaians something to talk about when they stepped out in lovely matching outfits to celebrate their love.
They turned heads as they flaunted their stylish red and white outfits, in line with the Valentine's season. They attended an event together and had massive fun.
In their small way of celebrating the 68th Independence anniversary and displaying their patriotism, the couple proudly rocked beautiful Kente outfits.
Watch the video below:
Netizens celebrate Quecy and Akosua
Netizens who saw the video of the popular TikToker and his girlfriend were impressed. They expressed their views in the comments section of the post.
@Adwoa Adiepena wrote:
"On behalf of Ghana ambulance services association we say wow, wow perfect combo."
@kimmys wrote:
"Paul didn't come early but."
@Tsussyowusu263 wrote:
"Woow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow 👌 🥰🥰 perfect combination 😍 👌 I just love u two."
@Big A (De SM Queen) wrote:
"Sending nkrosakrosa from kpando.'
@pretty Mavis wrote:
"Wow didn’t recognise her."
@landlady wrote:
"Akosua you are beautiful."
@Miss Abilawson wrote:
My people 🥰🥰🥰
Dorisco
Soo beautiful 😍 🥰🥰🥰🥰
foosewura
· Creator
🥰
obapaajune196
woow so beautiful
Juliet Asare
the queen and her king papabi🥰
foosewura
· Creator
🥰
Akosua Ansomah
Anty maggi will be very happy, you looking beautiful. thank you kwasi for everything💕💕💕💕💕💕💕👑👑👑👑👑👑👑
Alisa Amakye
love U guys straight straight.. beautiful ✌️♥️💯
foosewura
· Creator
❤️
YharBby
Adeɛ na ɛyɛ fɛ sei 😩❤️❤️❤️Bless up 🤗🤗🤭I love you 🥰
foosewura
· Creator
🥰
Juliet Adwoa papabi
Wow …..awwwn am jealous 🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰
foosewura
· Creator
Kafra
Aboah Anita
Don't ever let a man tell you you are not beautiful. the right one will turn you into a diamond
Source: YEN.com.gh
Jessie Ola-Morris (Human-Interest Editor) Jessie Ola-Morris is a Human Interest editor at YEN.com.gh. She has over three years of experience in journalism. She graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2022 with a Bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Her journalism career started with myjoyonline.com, a subsidiary of The Multimedia Group Limited, where she worked as a writer. Jessie also previously served as a multimedia journalist for The Independent Ghana. In 2024, Jessie completed Google News Initiative News Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: jessie.ola-morris@yen.com.gh