The National Health Insurance Authority has launched a free health screening programme to cater to non-communicable diseases and chronic conditions

According to the NHIA boss, Dr Da-Cost Aboagye, the programme is a form of preventive health care to boost the general well-being of Ghanaians

The programme will be rolled out in designated health centres across the country and patrons would not need an NHIS card to access it

The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) has launched a free health screening programme to tackle non-communicable diseases and chronic conditions.

The programme is under the National Health Insurance Scheme and will provide free health screening to all citizens.

The NHIA boss says the free annual health screening programme will help prevent non-communicable diseases.

Source: Getty Images

The NHIA’s Chief Executive Officer, Dr Da-Costa Aboagye, per the Daily Graphic, noted that the initiative fell under the preventive aspect of health care.

He said the 'Free Annual Health Checkup' programme will offer an annual comprehensive health screening for blood pressure, blood sugar, and Body Mass Index (BMI) testing.

There would also be counselling and referrals as well.

Dr Aboagye, per Myjoyonline.com, noted that Ghanaians 18 years and above, irrespective of NHIS enrolment, would be eligible to access this service at any credentialed healthcare provider nationwide.

The programme is expected to enhance healthcare access and promote preventive measures against non-communicable diseases and chronic conditions through early detection.

According to Dr Aboagye, the first phase of the NHIS preventive healthcare programme will be available at designated public and private health centres nationwide.

He was confident the programme would help address severe health conditions, reduce healthcare costs and improve the general quality of life.

He noted that the programme's goal was aligned with Sustainable Development Goal three.

He was also hopeful it would increase NHIA membership over time.

Dr Aboagye added that a nationwide orientation would be implemented to urge Ghanaians to take advantage of the programme.

NHIA announces free dialysis care

Earlier, the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) said it had allocated over GH¢2 million to assist renal patients who cannot afford dialysis treatment.

The initiative is part of the NHIA’s 20th-anniversary celebration and aims to alleviate the financial burden on poor renal patients receiving treatment in Ghana’s major hospitals, including the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, the Tamale Teaching Hospital, and the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

The NHIA CEO, Dr. DaCosta Aboagye, said the funds allocated for this initiative will cover only two sessions for about 600 patients nationwide from June to December 31.

Government launches health insurance for visitors

YEN.com.gh announced that the government of Ghana has launched a national health scheme for foreigners set to begin on July 1, 2024.

The insurance scheme will cover non-residents visiting the country for less than six months within 12 months.

The Health Minister, Kwaku Agyemang-Manu, noted that its implementation is in line with the operationalisation of the National Health Insurance Act, 2012 (Act 852).

Source: YEN.com.gh