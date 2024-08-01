A widower has been awarded GH¢3 million in damages after the negligent death of his wife at Greater Accra Regional Hospital

Mohammed Mustapha’s wife, Akua Nyarko Osei-Bonsu, died after a caesarean section in November 2019

The court held that the hospital failed to provide adequate care to the deceased during her antenatal care

A high court in Accra has awarded GH¢3 million in damages to the widower of a pregnant woman who died at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital, also known as Ridge Hospital.

Mohammed Mustapha’s wife, Akua Nyarko Osei-Bonsu, died after a caesarean section in November 2019, prompting his negligence lawsuit the following year.

The deceased received antenatal care at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital in 2019. Source: Ministry of Health, Ghana

Mustapha had claimed damages arising from the death of his wife to the tune of GH¢5 million.

The Law Platform reported that the court held that the hospital failed to provide adequate care to the deceased in a judgment on July 31.

It said hospitals did not adhere to pre-operating and postoperative standard care, which includes prophylactic anticoagulant therapy to prevent conditions like thromboembolism, which Osei-Bonsu died from.

Background to the claim of negligence

Ghana Web reported that Osei-Bonsu was receiving antenatal care at the Ridge Hospital in 2019.

She had severe Intrauterine Growth Restriction and abnormal umbilical artery and Abnormal Umbilical Artery Doppler, according to a particular scan.

This condition indicated placental insufficiency.

Based on these findings, the report said, an emergency Caesarean Section was scheduled in December 2019 to save the lives of mother and baby.

However, after the operation, Akua developed thromboembolism, which led to her death and that of the baby.

Other cases of alleged negligence

YEN.com.gh reported that a 19-year-old second-year law student at the University of Ghana died in Cape Coast after suspected medical negligence.

A 29-year-old pharmacist sued the Volta River Authority Hospital, seeking GH¢12 million in damages for allegedly being administered the wrong medicine.

An NGO is also pursuing a case of suspected medical negligence against KNUST Hospital following the death of a 10-day-old baby boy during circumcision.

