Alabaster Box has filed a lawsuit at an Accra High Court against Medikal over an alleged copyright infringement in his "Welcome To Africa" song

Medikal has been ordered to enter a defence within eight days after being notified of the legal action against him

Alabaster Box is also seeking GHS 15 million in damages in addition to several other demands from Medikal over the alleged copyright infringement case

Ghanaian acapella group, Alabaster Box, has filed a lawsuit at an Accra High Court against multi-award-winning rapper Samuel Adu Frimpong, popularly known as Medikal, over an alleged copyright infringement in his "Welcome To Africa" song.

Alabaster Box sues Medikal over alleged copyright infringement in his latest Welcome To Africa song.

Source: Twitter

Per a writ of summons filed by Sustineri Attorneys on Tuesday, April 15, 2025, the legal representatives of Alabaster Box, which was sighted by YEN.com.gh, Medikal has been ordered to enter a defence within eight days after being notified of the legal action against him.

The rapper has also been notified that a judgment may be given in his absence without further notice to him if he fails to respond to the writ of summons within eight days.

Alabaster Box is seeking a declaration that Medikal's new song titled "Welcome to Africa," to the extent of the first ten seconds, is a derivative work of their copyrighted song "Akwaaba."

The lawyers of the group are also demanding the immediate removal of Medikal's 'Welcome to Africa' song from all digital and traditional platforms.

In the writ of summons signed by the lawyer of Alabaster Box, Richard Nunekpeku, Medikal allegedly only deleted the first ten seconds of the song from YouTube.

According to the legal team, Medikal's original music upload, which contains Alabaster Box's copyrighted material, is still available on all other streaming platforms like Audiomack, Boomplay, Spotify, and Apple Music.

Medikal with his former manager, Flow Delly.

Source: Instagram

The writ stated that rapper Medikal's decision to delete the first ten seconds without even contacting Alabaster Box and their legal team was disrespectful and an admission of guilt.

The acapella group is seeking a declaration that the defendant using the plaintiff's copyrighted work in the composition, production, promotion, distribution, and performance of his new song "Welcome to Africa" without their consent and permission constituted an infringement of their copyright in their "Akwaaba" song.

The plaintiff is also seeking the award of general damages for the defendant's infringing conduct in the sum of ten million Ghana Cedis (GHS10,000,000.00).

The group also wants the court to award them exemplary damages in the sum of five million Ghana Cedis (GHS5,000,000.00) for the defendant's intentional infringement of the plaintiff's copyright, brand association with vulgarity, and diminishing the good mileage of their copyrighted work, among several other demands.

Medikal shuts down Kwesi Arthur comparisons

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Medikal shut down comparisons between him and his colleague Kwesi Arthur.

In a social media post, the rapper warned fans to stop comparing him with any other rapper in the music industry.

Medikal's social media post garnered mixed reactions from many Ghanaians, who thronged to the comment section.

Source: YEN.com.gh