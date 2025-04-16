Immediate past New Patriotic Party running mate Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh has ruled out contesting for office in the 2028 elections

Prempeh told the press he is focused on working to boost internal cohesion to secure victory in the next election

The former running mate spoke on the sidelines of an NPP National Executive Committee meeting

Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh has said he has no intention of contesting for office in the 2028 elections.

Speaking on the sidelines of a New Patriotic Party National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting in Accra on April 16, Prempeh, the party's most recent running mate, stressed the need for internal cohesion to secure victory in the 2028 election.

He told the press that ensuring the unity of the party is paramount, adding that he is committed to seeing that through.

“My immediate interest now is to get a united party for a flagbearer to be eventually crowned... Me, personally, I am not running in 2028."

The National Executive Committee meeting was to outline key strategies for the post-election period and address concerns about party unity and performance.

Former President Akufo-Addo, former Vice President Dr Mahamadu Bawumia were at the meeting, which took place at the Alisa Hotel.

Focus of the NPP meeting

The National Executive Committee meeting saw the 12-member committee assigned to investigate the NPP's defeat in the 2024 election present findings to the National leadership of the party.

Chairman of the committee, Professor Aaron Mike Oquaye and his team presented the official document to the party.

After the presentation of the findings to the party, Oquaye declined to make comments on the document.

