"We've Signed An MoU": Employment Minister Says CETAG To Call Off Strike Soon

The Employment minister said the assurance came from CETAG leaders after the government finally acknowledged their grievances

He noted that the remaining step is for the CETAG leaders to consult with their members to officially call off the strike

The Colleges of Education Teachers Association of Ghana (CETAG) is reportedly set to end its indefinite strike.

The Employment and Labour Relations Minister, Ignatius Baffour Awuah, delivered the news following a meeting with the Public Accounts Committee on Friday, August 2, 2024.

Myjoyonline.com reported that he said the assurance came from the CETAG leaders after the government finally acknowledged their grievances and how they should be addressed.

CETAG declared an indefinite nationwide strike action over seven weeks ago, citing poor working conditions and the government's failure to uphold a National Labour Commission (NLC) ruling that offered them better service conditions.

Their prolonged strike led to the government freezing their July salary for no service rendered.

However, the employment minister said the issue is being handled.

Baffour Awuah disclosed that the government and CETAG have signed a memorandum of understanding specifying the government’s commitment to the group.

He noted that the group has also explicitly agreed to return to the classroom as the government works to address their concern immediately.

He said the only remaining step is for the CETAG leaders to consult with their members to officially call off the strike.

Baffour Awuah, meanwhile, noted that his outfit has implemented several measures to ensure the country does not experience another industrial action before the end of the year.

He said the most significant factor in recent industrial actions has been financial, mainly due to audits and verification processes.

He noted that the government is earnestly addressing these issues.

CETAG protests freezing of July salaries

The leadership of the Colleges of Education Teachers Association of Ghana (CETAG) has protested attempts to freeze their July 2024 salaries over their ongoing strike.

CETAG has described the Ministry of Education directive as illegal and said it would resist the attempt by all means possible.

The association stressed that its strike is legal and said attempts to freeze members’ salaries would provoke legal action.

It noted that despite the threat of salary suspension, CETAG would intensify its indefinite strike action until its arbitral award and negotiated service conditions are implemented.

CETAG’s strike bites

YEN.com.gh reported that the Colleges of Education Teachers Association of Ghana’s (CETAG) indefinite strike has halted colleges of education.

Administrative and academic activities at all 46 colleges have been halted due to the strike.

Students have urged lecturers to return to class as the strike threatens to disrupt the academic calendar.

