The Mpraeso MP has charged the Ghana Revenue Authority to put in place a monitoring mechanism to find out how much money tech giants make in Ghana

This he says would support the GRA collect the corresponding taxes generated as a result of their activities in the country

He said the absence of such a mechanism shortchanges the country as the GRA is unable to determine if the companies are paying their full taxes

The Mpraeso member of parliament, Davis Ansah Opoku, has urged the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) to set up systems to monitor revenue collected by tech giants, Facebook, YouTube, X, and betting companies.

The GRA during a Public Accounts Committee meeting on Monday, July 29, 2024, disclosed that it currently has no system to calculate how much money these tech giants charge Ghanaian subscribers on behalf of the government.

The Mpraeso MP has charged the GRA to set up a monitoring system to measure how much revenue tech giants make from Ghana. Source: Citinewsroom.

Source: UGC

The Mpraeso MP noted that most of these tech giants apart from the subscription fees also collect tax charges.

He noted that without the right systems to measure how much these companies collect on behalf of government, the country would not be sure if it is getting its fair share of revenue.

The Ningo-Prampram MP, Sam George, also expressed the same challenge with betting companies.

He said the absence of a monitoring system to deduce how much money is generated from Ghanaian subscribers leaves much to be desired.

The GRA Commissioner in charge of the Domestic Tax Revenue Division, Edward Apenteng Gyamerah said his outfit is working to secure the monitoring system.

He said the GRA is in the meantime allowing these tech giants to use the self-assessment approach to file and pay the taxes that they have generated in Ghana.

Appenteng added that while his outfit is not certain these tech giants are paying everything the country deserves, half a loaf is better than none.

But the Mpraeso MP has urged the GRA to fast track their acquisition of the monitoring system to ensure maximum revenue mobilisation.

Foreign incomes of Ghanaians to be taxed

The government of Ghana has announced plans to enforce a tax on the foreign incomes of Ghanaians living in Ghana.

This follows the abandonment of the Value Added Tax on electricity following severe backlash from Ghanaians burdened by a rising cost of living.

The abandonment of the International Monetary Fund-approved tax measure has left a revenue gap of GH¢1.8 billion, contributing to a revenue shortfall.

To fill the gap, the government says its latest measure is to ensure compliance with a tax measure on the foreign incomes of Ghanaians who have stayed in the country for more than 182 days.

GRA exceeds tax revenue target

YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghana Revenue Authority collected tax revenue of GH¢113.06 billion in the 2023 fiscal year.

The tax revenue generated was GH¢3.87 billion more than the Ghana Revenue Authority was tasked to collect.

The Commissioner-General of the authority, Rev Dr Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah, urged all eligible persons and businesses to pay their taxes.

Source: YEN.com.gh