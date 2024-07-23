The Colleges of Education Teachers Association of Ghana has said it will resist attempts to freeze members' salaries

The leadership of the Colleges of Education Teachers Association of Ghana (CETAG) has protested attempts to freeze their July 2024 salaries over their ongoing strike.

CETAG has described the directive from the Ministry of Education as illegal and said it would resist the attempt by all means possible.

CETAG says it will initiate legal action over the freezing of members' salaries.

The association stressed that its strike is legal and said attempts to freeze members’ salaries would provoke legal action.

It noted that despite the threat of salary suspension, CETAG would intensify its indefinite strike action until its arbitral award and negotiated service conditions are implemented.

At a news conference in Kumasi, July 22, 2024, CETAG president, Prince Obeng-Himang, accused the National Labour Commission of misinforming the public about its actions.

CETAG president aims to dispel false details

Per My Joy Online, he said descriptions that the group’s strike is illegal were false and should be disregarded.

He further stated that claims that students would still have to write quizzes and exams despite the ongoing strike is also false.

Obeng-Himang clarified that students would be unable to write any quizzes or exams due to the fact that they have not had lectures for 21 days per the attendance policy of affiliate universities.

The CETAG president further said the government has still not released their funds to them despite the strike action.

He said CETAG would not be cowed by threats from the government and urged it to meet their demands.

Education Ministry freezes CETAG salaries

Meanwhile, the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission has directed the Controller and Accountant General’s Department to suspend the July 2024 salaries for members of the Colleges of Education Teachers Association of Ghana (CETAG).

The suspension follows a directive from the Minister of Education, which was in reaction to CETAG members' refusal to return to work during an ongoing strike.

The Ministry of Education has described the ongoing strike as illegal and has urged the CETAG members to return to work.

While CETAG teaching staff will have their salaries suspended as a result of the directive, college principals are exempt from it.

They have been directed to not validate the July 2024 salaries of teaching staff.

CETAG’s strike affecting students

YEN.com.gh also reported that CETAG’s nationwide strike has shut down academic and administrative activities at all 46 colleges in the country.

Many are concerned that the academic calendar will be affected, with students stranded on campus and pleading with lecturers to help out.

