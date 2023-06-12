Police in Canada have stopped the shipment of 8 luxury vehicles stolen from that country to Ghana

The vehicles include 2021 Honda CRV, 2020 Honda CRV and 2021 Mercedes GBG TY among others

Peel police on Friday, June 9, 2023, executed a search warrant at a car dealership in Mississauga and retrieved the stolen cars

Reports say most of the stolen vehicles have since been returned to their owners although no information has been given about arrests

News sources with insider knowledge say the vehicles are worth approximately $650,000 in total.

According to an Ontario-focused online news portal, Peel Police on Friday, June 9, 2023, executed a search warrant at a car dealership in Mississauga and retrieved the following cars:

2021 Honda CRV 2020 Honda CRV 2020 Honda CRV 2021 Honda CRV 2020 Honda CRV 2021 Honda CRV 2021 Mercedes GBG TY 2020 Mercedes GLEC

The news portal said many of the vehicles have since been returned to their rightful owners in Canada.

Canadian police are appealing to anyone with any information to contact investigators on 905-453-2121, extension 1233.

Stolen vehicles from US, Canada end up in Ghana

Not long ago, a documentary by Nat Geo threw light on how stolen vehicles from USA and Canada are shipped to Ghana.

The documentary disclosed that the VIN (Vehicle Identification Number) is sometimes altered to prevent police and other law enforcement operative to detect that they are stolen.

The investigation by Mariana van Zeller for the National Geographic Channel exposed the syndicate shipping some of the stolen vehicles to Ghana and other West African countries.

FBI and EOCO retrieve stolen cars from US and Canada in Ghana after intelligence-led operation

YEN.com.gh reported in a separate story that EOCO has disclosed that an operation on December 9, 2022, that resulted in the seizure of some vehicles at some garages in Accra was done in collaboration with the FBI.

EOCO explained in a statement that all 37 vehicles removed from the garages were suspected of having been stolen from US and Canada and brought to Ghana.

Earlier car importers had been complaining about unexplained raids at their garages that had resulted in the seizure of 300 vehicles.

Source: YEN.com.gh