Attorney-General Godfred Dame Runs To Apex Court, Appeals Ato Forson’s Acquittal In Ambulance Case
- The Attorney General has appealed the acquittal and discharge of Cassiel Ato Forson in the ambulance case financial loss case
- Dame is arguing that the Court of Appeal made a mistake by not agreeing there was a substantial case against Forson
- The case concerned a government deal to buy 200 ambulances when Forson was deputy finance minister
Attorney General Godfred Dame has appealed Minority Leader Cassiel Ato Forson's acquittal and discharge in the ambulance financial loss case.
Dame is also challenging the acquittal of embattled businessman Richard Jakpa.
Graphic Online reported that the appeal was filed on July 8 at the Supreme Court.
Dame is arguing that the Court of Appeal made a mistake in saying there was no substantial case against Forson after he had filed a submission of no case.
A panel of three judges, in a 2-1 majority decision, acquitted and discharged the minority leader after he appealed an initial dismissal of his application for no case.
Embattled businessman Richard Jakpa was also been acquitted in the case.
Why was Ato Forson on trial?
Forson had been accused of causing the state financial loss of €2.37 million.
The case concerns a government deal to purchase 200 ambulances between 2014 and 2016 when Forson was the deputy finance minister.
During the case, a secret recording was released suggesting that Dame tried to turn a witness against Forson in the ambulance case.
Jakpa testified in court that he had been pressured to provide testimony detrimental to Forson.
This sparked more concern that the government was engaged in a political witchhunt.
Alban Bagbin, the Speaker of Parliament, called the prosecution of the minority leader a political gamble.
