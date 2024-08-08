The office of former president Mahama has welcomed the Office of the Special Prosecutor clearing him of allegations in the Airbus scandal

In a statement, it also accused the Akufo-Addo government of using the case to slander the former President

It further urged Vice President Bawumia and President Akufo-Addo to subject themselves to equal scrutiny on corruption claims

The office of former president John Mahama has expressed satisfaction with the Office of the Special Prosecutor's clearing him of allegations in the 2020 Airbus scandal, which involved the aircraft company paying bribes.

The office said the ruling affirmed the long-held innocence and integrity of Mahama by his defenders.

Mahama's office accuses the Akufo-Addo government of using the case to slander the former President

“The facts of this case have been available, and the public has observed the machinations behind the scenes—including the disingenuous attempts by the current ruling government to exploit this matter for political gain.”

“The lies and fabricated stories against President Mahama over the last eight years have been consistently proven false.”

In the statement, it further urged Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and President Akufo-Addo to subject themselves to equal scrutiny.

What did the special prosecutor say about the Airbus scandal

In a brief on investigations, the special prosecutor said Mahama played no role in the acquisition.

The office released a comprehensive report saying there was no evidence against the former president.

The report, however, cited conflict of interest concerns on the president's part because of his brother's involvement.

The investigation into the scandal was commenced in February 2020 and concluded in June 2024.

Despite all the allegations, Mahama denied benefitting from the deal reportedly transacted during his time as president.

