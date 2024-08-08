The Special Prosecutor says he has rescinded the Red Notice issued against John Mahama's brother, Samuel Mahama, and three other persons in the Airbus scandal

The three others are Philip Sean Middlemiss, Leanne Sarah Davis and Sarah Furneaux, all non-Ghanaians

According to the Special Prosecutor, there was no evidence of criminal conduct to arraign them

Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng says he has notified INTERPOL to withdraw the Red Notice issued against former President John Mahama’s brother and three others over the Airbus scandal.

The notification, which was sent out today, August 8, 2024, followed the exoneration of Samuel Adam Mahama (also known as Samuel Adam Foster), Philip Sean Middlemiss, Leanne Sarah Davis and Sarah Furneaux in the Airbus scandal.

At a press conference held today in Accra, the Special Prosecutor stated that after careful investigation into the allegations of bribery and corruption levelled against the aforementioned people, it would not institute criminal proceedings against them.

The Special prosecutor further directed authorised officers of the OSP to revoke the May 2020 arrest warrants obtained from the Accra Circuit Court for the arrest of the four persons.

Kissi Agyebeng averred that he found no evidence of criminal conduct by any individuals involved, hence his decision to officially end the investigation.

According to Citinewsroom, the Airbus scandal involved Airbus SE's alleged bribery in the sale of a military aircraft to Ghana between 2009 and 2015.

The previous Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu, initiated investigations into the matter and named former President John Mahama as Government Official 1.

OSP exonerates Mahama in Airbus scandal

Meanwhile, the Office of the Special Prosecutor has cleared former president John Dramani Mahama of any wrongdoing in the 2020 Airbus scandal, which involved an aircraft company paying bribes to Ghanaian government officials.

on investigations, the special prosecutor said Mahama played no role in the acquisition.

The office released a comprehensive report saying there was no evidence against the former president.

The report, however, cited conflict of interest concerns on the president's part because of his brother's involvement.

The investigation into the scandal was commenced in February 2020 and concluded in June 2024.

