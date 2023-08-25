A former Nsawam prison inmate has claimed that prison officers were engaged in the sale of wee

The former inmate claimed he was allowed to leave the Nsawam prison to buy the wee from the officers

The wives of the prison officers in the Nsawam prison were also alleged to be engaged in the drug peddling

A former Nsawam prison inmate has recounted alleged drug peddling and trafficking by prison officers at the facility.

The former inmate, Isaac Lartey, also claimed the officers at the Nsawam prison were also drug users.

Isaac Lartey (R) claimed there was rampant drug use at the Nsawam Prison. Source: YouTube/@OnuaTV

Source: Getty Images

Lartey ended up in Nsawam Prison following a conviction for theft in 2016.

The ex-convict said he and three other inmates were granted certain privileges, including limited access to the outdoors.

He said they engaged in the purchase of illegal substances, particularly wee on trips outside the facility.

"We are allowed to go outside; the other three guys are used to going out and bringing things into the prison. I only got the opportunity to go out on the April 1, 2022. Usually, on holidays only the members of the OIC gang are allowed to go out, no other gang is allowed outside the prisons.

"As we came out, we only bought wee that was being sold by the officers. They usually come there with a truck. In fact, most of the officers engage in the wee sales themselves,” he recounted.

Lartey also claimed the wives of these prison officers were also involved in the drug peddling.

The wives of the prison officers were allegedly using their sale of drinks as a front for the drug peddling.

"What I know is that anytime to go to a spot to buy alcohol, you are either served in their small cup or even in the sachet… The two are given to you so that after taking the alcohol, you will wrap the wee in the rubber,” he recounted.

Nsawam Prison inmates get university education

In 2020, YEN.com.gh reported that 59 inmates at the Nsawam Prison were enrolled at the University of Cape Coast to study various diploma programmes.

This was part of a new programme by the College of Distance Education (CoDE) at UCC through its CoDE initiative to benefit prison inmates in Ghana.

Professor Isaac Galyuon, the then-Provost of the College of Distance Education (CoDE) at UCC, made the announcement at the time.

One of the inmates said it was a challenging journey during his pursuit of the degree.

Church of Pentecost gets 40 prisoners freed after paying their fines

YEN.com.gh also reported that forty prisoners convicted of various crimes and serving in prisons in Ghana were released after the Church of Pentecost paid their fines.

It came to light during a re-integration conference held by the Church of Pentecost Prison Ministry at the Pentecost Convention Center, where the Chairman of the ministry, Apostle ADP James Tetteh made it public.

The freed prisoners attended the conference and shared their moments of joy with the participants amid dancing and praises to God.

Source: YEN.com.gh