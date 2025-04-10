Key members of the Otto Addo-led Black Stars technical team have been working without salaries

Reports indicate that Otto Addo's right-hand men have not been paid for the past six months at a crucial time when the Black Stars are on the verge of qualifying for the World Cup

Interestingly, from the recent World Cup qualifiers, the playing body received handsome compensation for their back-to-back wins

Ghana’s senior men’s national team is facing fresh internal tension as reports have emerged that key members of Otto Addo’s technical staff have gone without salaries for half a year.

The revelation adds to growing calls for transparency surrounding the Black Stars’ budget for their recent 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Chad and Madagascar.

Otto Addo's right-hand men have reportedly not been paid their salaries for half a year. Photo credit: @GhanBlackstars/X.

Salary woes hit Black Stars

According to Accra-based Happy FM, assistant coaches John Paintsil and Fatawu Dauda—both deeply involved in Ghana’s most recent qualifying matches—are among those affected by the extended salary delays.

Desmond Offei, another figure within the technical setup, is reportedly also yet to be paid.

Despite assurances from football authorities, these coaches remain in financial uncertainty.

Sources within the Ghana Football Association (GFA) confirmed the situation, citing repeated but unfulfilled promises from the powers that be.

Neither the GFA nor the Ministry of Youth and Sports has issued an official response to this yet at the time of publishing this report.

Ghana's history with unpaid salaries

However, this is not the first time backroom staff of the national team have faced such frustration.

In 2017, Spanish coach Gerard Nus, then-assistant to Avram Grant, infamously refused to vacate his hotel room until he received his unpaid wages, as noted by the BBC.

That same year, fitness trainer Jamie Lawrence publicly expressed dismay over delayed payments following Ghana’s fourth-place finish at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Now, in 2025, history appears to be repeating itself—with yet another wave of financial neglect affecting the engine room of the national team.

For a setup tasked with reviving Ghana’s international reputation, the timing could not be worse.

What lies ahead for the Black Stars?

On the pitch, however, there have been encouraging signs.

The Black Stars secured back-to-back victories in their World Cup qualifying campaign, dispatching Chad and Madagascar in successive fixtures.

Otto Addo’s side showed renewed tactical discipline and attacking fluidity, hinting at a resurgence after the disappointment of missing out on the 2025 AFCON.

Fatawu Dauda and John Paintsil, key members of the Otto Addo-led Black Stars technical team, were spotted at a Ghana Premier League match. Photo credit: @GhanaBlackstars/X.

With qualification for the 2026 World Cup firmly in sight, the technical team remains laser-focused on restoring Ghana to the global stage for a fifth time.

Yet, behind the scenes, the financial instability risks undermining the very foundation of that mission.

Before assembling to continue with the World Cup qualifiers, the Black Stars will be engrossed in the 'small matter' of winning the Unity Cup, which features West African rivals Nigeria, Reggae Boyz Jamaica and CONCACAF nation Trinidad and Tobago next month, per Ghanafa.org.

Black Stars winning bonuses revealed

In a related report, YEN.com.gh revealed that Black Stars players were handsomely rewarded following their victories over Chad and Madagascar.

Each player pocketed $5,000 after the home triumph against Chad, while their impressive away performance in Madagascar saw the bonus rise to $7,000 per head.

