The Chief of Akyem Wenchi said any attempts to eradicate galamsey without providing a better alternative livelihood will be futile

He stated that illegal mining activities remain the largest employment source in the area, providing jobs to many unemployed youth

He advised that the government introduce community mining schemes to help regularise the illegal miners and involve chiefs in natural resource management

The Chief of AKyem Wenchi, Daasebre Dr Asumadu Appiah, says efforts to curb illegal mining in Wenchi will be unsuccessful if the government does not provide alternative livelihoods for the youth.

He stated that illegal mining remains the largest source of employment in the area and would prove difficult to end if the youth were not offered a better alternative.

He recommended that rather than eradicating illegal mining in the area, the government should work towards formalising and regulating the mining activities under a community mining scheme.

He believes the approach would prove more beneficial to the state both financially and ecologically.

He said a regulated mining scene would mean more taxes to fuel government operations and less incursions into forest reserves.

Myjoyonline.com reported that Daasebre Dr Asumadu Appiah also called for the involvement of traditional leaders in managing natural resources.

He said the current regime, under which mining leases and permits are granted in Accra without the knowledge and input of the traditional rulers who act as custodians of the land, is wrong and partly to blame for the indiscipline in Ghana’s mining sector.

He stated that chiefs must be allowed to exercise authority in managing natural resources and must not be overlooked.

Daasebre Dr Asumadu Appiah made these remarks when the New Patriotic Party flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, paid him a courtesy call at his palace as part of his campaign in the Eastern Region.

Dr Bawumia agreed with the Chief’s assertion that community mining schemes must be streamlined to discourage illegal mining activities.

He said his future administration would ensure a more flexible licensing process for community mining schemes and a more participatory role for traditional authorities in the granting of permits and licenses for mining activities.

Bawumia to amend Minerals Act

The New Patriotic Party’s presidential candidate, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, says if he wins the 2024 presidential election, he will amend the Minerals Act to include traditional rulers.

According to him, he would integrate traditional rulers into the mineral licensing processes to empower them in determining who gets a license to mine within their traditional area.

This, he said, would help solve the menace of illegal mining in the country and create access for small-scale mining companies.

The vice president addressed chiefs in the Western Regional House of Chiefs on Thursday, May 2, as part of his Western Regional campaign tour.

Bawumia to establish Minerals Development Bank

YEN.com.gh reported that the New Patriotic Party's presidential candidate announced plans to establish a Minerals Development Bank.

Dr Bawumia says the bank is expected to support small-scale miners in the country and drive Ghanaian ownership of the country's mineral wealth.

Bawumia says he would establish the bank in collaboration with MIIF, PMMC, the Bank of Ghana and the private sector.

