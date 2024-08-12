Former President John Dramani Mahama has urged trainee nurses not to focus on allowances

Mahama has instead urged trainee nurses to focus on securing stable employment after school

The former president said his administration would prioritise job creation in the health sector

Former President John Mahama has urged trainee nurses to focus on securing stable employment rather than relying on allowances.

He also emphasised the importance of creating sustainable job opportunities for healthcare professionals in Ghana.

Former President John Mahama urges nursing trainees to focus on long-term prospects over allowances.

Source: Facebook

Addressing some trainee nurses on August 10, Citi News reported that Mahama stressed that long-term employment was more beneficial than temporary allowances.

He assured them that his administration would prioritise job creation within the healthcare sector to ensure that nurses and other healthcare workers have stable and rewarding careers.

“What is important for you is not the allowance it is to get a job when you finish school," Mahama remarked.

After Mahama scrapped trainee allowances in 2016 ahead of his election defeat, the Akufo-Addo administration reinstated them.

Since then, there have been complaints about areas for as much as 30 months, according to Mahama.

“Some of them have left school without receiving their allowances, and some of them are going to leave school again without receiving their allowances," he stated.

Mahama also said he would work to complete the Agenda 111 hospitals if he was to win the election.

He said this would help absorb trainee nurses into the healthcare workforce.

Recent recruitment of nurses and midwives

The Ministry of Finance recently issued financial clearance to recruit new nurses and midwives amid a backlog of unemployed graduates.

The latest Ghana Human Development Report has noted that 24 percent of nurses trained in Ghana work abroad.

According to a statement from the Health Ministry, recruitment began on Monday, August 5. The deadline for applications is Friday, August 23, 2024.

Qualified applicants are requested to use the Ministry of Health online application portal.

