Okyenhene Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin has denounced the infamous Agyapdie document as fictitious, claiming it was intended to court public hatred against the Akyems and the Ofori Panin Fie.

The Agyapadie document details a strategic plan to position and maintain the Akyem people at the helm of the Ghanaian economy.

The document has gained notoriety in recent months and has captivated both traditional and social media spaces.

However, Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin, reacting to the conversations surrounding the document, has urged Ghanaians to disregard it and treat it with the contempt it deserves.

At the Akyem Abuakwa State Council meeting over the weekend at Kyebi, the Okyenhene noted that similar documents have been in circulation since the era of J.B. Danquah and recently popped up once again in 2016, when Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was running for the presidency.

He said the latest iteration of the document, Agyapadie, was released in 2020 following the Agyapa scandal.

Okyenhene says Agyapadie is fuelling hatred

Per My Joy Online, he said the document was false and 'designed to fan hatred' between Okyeman and Asanteman.

According to the Okyenhene, Okyeman and Ofori Panin Fie do not need President Akufo-Addo's support to be great.

He said Okyeman had been great long before Akufo-Addo and would continue to be great long after him.

He noted that neither the state nor the president has done anything extraordinary to suggest that it is elevating the level of Okyeman or the Ofori Panin Fie above others.

He also urged all Akyem people to be good representatives of the Akyem State and contribute significantly to its development.

Okyenhene proposes sanctions for irresponsible parents

Earlier, Okyenhene Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin proposed sanctions for irresponsible parents, advocating for the seizure of their salaries.

Speaking at the Grand Ohum Durbar, the Okyenhene called out irresponsible parents, stating that such behaviour should not be tolerated in society.

In his view, freezing the salaries of such parents and transferring them to their wards would deter other irresponsible parents.

He also called on the government to implement a law allowing freezing the salaries of such parents and transferring them to their children.

Okyenhene destools chief over Galamsey

YEN.com.gh reported that in an unprecedented move, Okyenhene Amoatia Ofori Panin had destooled one of his chiefs for engaging in illegal mining.

Benkumhene of Asamang-Tamfoe, Nana Boakye Darkwa, was destooled after some concerned citizens filed a petition against him.

After a series of proceedings by the Akyem Abuakwa Judicial Council that the Okyenhene chaired, the Benkumhene was stripped of his title.

