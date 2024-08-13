A 15-year-old girl reported missing in Kasoa Buduburam Rose Estates in the Central Region has been found

Constance Mensah went missing after being punished for coming home late after getting a haircut

Constance was found on August 9, 2024, near the Kasoa station with a woman who had been accommodating her

The 15-year-old girl who went missing on July 28, 2024, has been found alive.

Constance Kisbour Mensah's disappearance had caused concern after she left home in the wake of a fight with her tensions.

Adom News reported that Constance was found on August 9, 2024, near the Kasoa station. She was staying with an unnamed woman who fled.

After police questioning, she claimed that a classmate and the classmate's family member had convinced her to travel with them to a festival.

The classmate’s relatives had allegedly told Constance to keep the trip secret, hence her disappearance.

The trip, however, did not come off, and Constance, fearing punishment from her family, said she remained on the streets before being taken in by the woman.

Ghanaweb first reported that Constance had gone to cut her hair on July 28 and returned late, prompting a spat with her family, which preceded her running away.

She has been reunited with her parents while Police continue to probe the matter.

Recent missing persons from Kasoa

YEN.com.gh reported that a man was arrested at Gomoa Buduburam for allegedly attempting to sell his niece for GH¢150,000.

The 43-year-old suspect, Nana Kofi Marfo, was apprehended by the Kasoa Police Intelligence Unit while trying to sell her to the highest bidder.

In a similar case, a 53-year-old farmer who tried to sell his son for GH¢80,000 was sentenced to 20 years in jail with hard labour.

The farmer was reportedly caught in a sting operation on July 1 by police officers stationed at Wassa-Nkonya.

There had been concerns with the reports of missing persons in the country, with Missing Ghana, a nonprofit organisation stating that 610 people went missing between 2021 and 2023, with the majority being children.

