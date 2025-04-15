Entertainment pundit MC Yaa Yeboah has publicly praised Stonebwoy for promoting Ghanaian music on international platforms

Speaking on UTV's most popular entertainment show, MC Yaa Yeboah listed some of the achievements of Stonebwoy for the year under review

Some social media users have shared mixed reactions after watching MC Yaa Yeboah's video on Instagram

Ghanaian media personality Mc Yaa Yeboah has ignited a discussion online following her recent remarks about the frontrunner for the Telecel Artiste of the Year award.

Her comments, which gained significant traction on Instagram, emphasised that Ghanaian dancehall musician Livingstone Etse Satekla, widely known as Stonebwoy, represented Ghana on global stages more effectively than any other musician in 2024.

MC Yaa Yeboah articulated that the criteria for the Artiste Of The Year should be based on the merits of hard work.

She expressed concern over the sentiments among some Ghanaians who believe that Stonebwoy should step aside and allow newer artists to claim awards.

Her statements have sparked a broader debate about recognition in the music industry and the importance of acknowledging hard work and representation.

"No one can tell me that Stonebwoy doesn't meet the criteria to win the Artiste of the Year Award. There is a campaign going on social media. Stonebwoy has worked so hard but he has taken some this year let's give it other artistes."

"We are giving the award based on merit of hard work. It is not a family property, it is not heritance. Under the 2024 review, when Stonebwoy took the artiste of the year award, he worked harder like an underground artiste."

"Can anybody tell me that when it comes to project Ghana on music platforms globally, has anyone done that more than Stonebwoy?."

MC Yaa Yeboah’s Stonebwoy comment ignites debate online

Some social media users have reacted to MC Yaa Yeboah's video on Instagram: YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

amboshet stated:

"So AMAARE Is not a Ghanaian? She performs on bigger stages than any Ghanaian artist."

billionaireb.mensah stated:

"Stonebwoy all the way 🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

mc_kosty stated:

"Charley so all this people get platform?? 😂😂😂 Ghana music has a lot of cleansing to do in the system 🤷🏽‍♂️."

enochmalson1 stated:

"Then Sarkodie should still be taking rapper of the year every year bcos nobody come close to him every year."

The video of MC Yaa Yeboah's comments about Stonebwoy is below:

