15 Modern Victorian hairstyles that capture the era and are trendy today

Victorian hairstyles date back to Queen Victoria's reign. The queen's reign wasn't just about politics—it was a time of evolving fashion, especially hairstyles. From elaborate Apollo loops to demure buns and natural waves, hair trends reflected the social changes of the era. Innovations like department store hairpieces and Marcel waves shaped Victorian beauty then and even now.

Key takeaways

Modern hairstyles like extra-long ponytails, polished updos, and voluminous buns are inspired by Victorian hairstyles .

are inspired by . Victorian hairstyles often included decorative elements like hair jewellery , floral headbands , and pearl clips .

, , and . Classic tight curls, brushed-out curls, and styled waves remain fashionable. Once reserved for the wealthy, these hairstyles are embraced for their natural beauty and versatility.

Modern Victorian hairstyles

Most women are embracing the modern Victorian hairstyles. These styles blend history with modern touches, making them perfect for formal and casual occasions. Below is a list of Victorian hairdos you should try this season.

1. Classic tight curls

Curly hair has existed for centuries, yet only now are people embracing their natural curls. In the past, it was considered undesirable unless worn by the wealthy.

Commoners often hid their curls due to stigma. Genetics explain diverse hair types today, and activism has redefined and celebrated hair diversity. This hair is commonly found among Africans and is activated by the PRSS53 gene.

2. The pompadour

Inspired by Madame de Pompadour, King Louis XV's 18th-century mistress, this hairstyle featured hair swept upward from the face and styled high over the forehead. Often enhanced with hairpieces for volume, it became famous among men like Elvis and James Dean, though wealthy women originated it.

3. Side twists

Side twists are a stylish and easy way to wear hair today. They involve twisting sections of hair to one side, creating a neat, elegant look. This style fits well in today's era because it is simple, protective, and works for all occasions. It embraces natural hair textures while keeping hair healthy and manageable. It works better when dealing with long hair.

4. All pinned-up hairstyle

All pinned-up hair is a timeless style that keeps hair neat. In the Victorian era, women often secured their up-dos with decorative pins and combs, sometimes incorporating Victorian hair jewellery made from real hair as a sentimental keepsake. This classic style remains popular for formal events, blending history with modern beauty trends.

5. Feathers for days

This is one Victorian hairstyle that has returned to the current trend. It involves incorporating a lot of feathers in your style. It features plenty of soft, flowing feathers, creating a bold and elegant look. This trend is often seen in celebrities in fancy or even hairstyles that use feathers as accessories.

6. Voluminous bun

A voluminous bun is a big, whole bun that adds height and style to the hair. It can be created by teasing the hair, using hairpieces, or styling tools to make it look thick and elegant. This bun is one of the best hairstyles for special events such as a wedding, birthday party, and other casual celebrations.

7. Styled waves

The waves hairstyle, notably the 360 waves, became a prominent trend in the African-American community. It originated in the early 20th century as a method to shape textured hair using styling products like pomade. Styled waves are curly but not overly curly, messy yet not too untidy, defined but with balance.

8. Brushed-out curls

Brushed-out curls resemble soft, voluminous waves with a smooth, airy look. Instead of tight ringlets, the curls are gently brushed to create a glamorous, flowing effect. Their origin dates back to Old Hollywood glamour in the 1920s–1950s, when actresses like Marilyn Monroe and Veronica Lake popularised this curly style.

9. Smooth bun

A smooth bun can be messy or smooth, according to your taste and preference. They were a common Victorian hairstyle for women in the 19th century because not many braided their hair. A soft bun requires neatly styled hair, free from frizz or flyaway. It often needs hair gel or mousse for hold and pins to secure the bun tightly for a sleek, polished look.

10. Twisted half-updo

Up-dos often make a youthful face, regardless of your skin condition. It's a beautiful hairstyle to try on, especially when you want to look a little bit younger. To create vertical twists, use a French braid technique. Begin each twist at the roots, adding more hair to the section as you work your way down.

11. Teased up-do

A teased up-do is a hairstyle in which the hair is backcombed or teased at the roots to create volume and fullness. The hair is then styled into an elegant up-do, often with twists, buns, or curls, giving it a fuller, more textured look. It's perfect for formal events, and it will work better if held up with a Victorian hair wreath.

12. Keep it natural

This is a style that hasn't been changed by chemical straighteners like relaxers or texturizes, keeping its natural texture intact. A natural Victorian-era hairstyle often stands out, especially in a world where everything evolves.

13. Extra long ponytail

The extra-long ponytail is a modern take on Victorian hairstyle for women. Inspired by the length and volume of classic styles, this ponytail flows gracefully down the back, creating a dramatic and regal look at the midsection of the back. With extensions or natural lengths, it pairs well with sleek finishes or soft waves for a unique touch.

14. A polished up-do

A polished up-do brings Victorian charm into today's fashion with its smooth, structured design. This hairstyle is perfect for formal events, keeping the hair neatly pinned with a glossy finish. Whether styled into a classic bun or an intricate twist, it reflects the grace of the past while staying elegant and modern.

15. Hairstyle with flower headband

Victorian hairstyles are known for their added accessories that make them unique. A hairstyle with a flower headband blends Victorian beauty with a fresh, romantic feel.

Flowers were a key part of Victorian accessories, and today, a delicate floral headband adds softness and charm to any up-do or loose waves. This style is ideal for weddings, garden parties, or anyone embracing a vintage-inspired look.

What accessories suit modern Victorian hairstyles?

Pearl pins, floral headbands, jewelled clips, and lace ribbons are some of the best accessories for modern Victorian hairstyles.

How can I make my Victorian hairstyle last longer?

Use hairspray, setting lotions, and bobby pins for hold. A bit of teasing also helps maintain volume.

How do I create a Victorian-inspired up-do?

Start teasing the hair for volume, then twist or pin it into a structured bun or chignon. For an authentic touch, use decorative hairpieces.

What modern twists can I add to a Victorian hairstyle?

For a fresh look, you can mix Victorian elements with trendy styles like sleek ponytails, loose waves, or balayage highlights.

Modern Victorian hairstyles show that old styles can still look beautiful, regardless of the era. From neat buns to soft waves, these hairstyles have changed but remain classic. With simple accessories like flower headbands or pins, anyone can enjoy a stylish, vintage look while keeping it fresh and modern.

