An Ashaiman man was rescued from a high-tension pole after an attempt to take his own life on August 20

The rescue was effected by personnel from the Motorway Fire and Tollbooth Fire Service after an alert from some residents

The man said he tried to take his life after being unable to afford medical bills, including treatment at the Legon University Hospital

An Ashaiman man in his late 50s was found on top of a high-tension pole in the Ashaiman Irrigation Development Authority area on Tuesday.

This turn of events sparked a dramatic rescue operation involving Motorway Fire and Tollbooth Fire Service personnel.

The man who was rescued is struggling with medical bills

GBC reported that residents in the area noticed him perilously perched atop the high-voltage pole and immediately alerted the authorities.

Graphic Online also reported that emergency responders, including personnel from the Motorway Fire and Tollbooth Fire Service and workers from the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), rushed to the scene to carry out the rescue.

Upon being safely brought down, he shared that he had been diagnosed with a kidney disorder and had begun treatment.

However, he could not handle the financial burden of his medical bills and treatment at the Legon University Hospital.

He admitted he had climbed the pole in an attempt to end his life because he could not afford his medical care.

Recent struggles of kidney disease patients

Patients needing dialysis treatment were stranded because the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital had closed its renal unit for two weeks straight.

The hospital failed to inform patients reliant on the unit about its closure and when it intends to reopen.

The President of the Kidney Patients Association, Baaffour Ahenkorah, has described the hospital's inaction as callous.

Dialysis treatment free for six months

YEN.com.gh reported that the government of Ghana has included dialysis treatment on the National Health Insurance Scheme for six months.

The initiative, which was criticised, fulfilled a promise to include dialysis treatment on the NHIS to alleviate patients' financial burden.

This six-month period was expected to begin in June 2024 and end in December 2024.

Source: YEN.com.gh