The Ghana Police Service has issued a gentle warning against doomsday prophecies, which are known to characterise end-of-year religious activities.

The law prohibits the public communication of doomsday prophecies, particularly deaths and harm.

There are concerns that such prophecies could lead to the breakdown of law and order.

The police consider December 27 Prophecy Communication Compliance Day and said they are working with religious institutions to practice their faith within a legal framework.

Prophecies are a feature of several end-of-year prophecies in Ghana, with some preachers known to have made controversial declarations.

Kennedy Agyapong will be president of Ghana one day - Owusu-Bempah

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported in a separate story that famous preacher Isaac Owusu-Bempah of the Glorious Word Miracle Power Ministries prophesied Kennedy Agyapong's future presidency in Ghana during a November 19, 2023 sermon.

Despite Agyapong's recent loss in the NPP flagbearer bid, Owusu-Bempah insists Agyapong will become president if he maintains good health, fulfils specific conditions, and stays connected with God.

Owusu-Bempah also cautioned the NPP against complacency in the 2024 elections.

Owusu-Bempah claims NPP is in spiritual bondage

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported in a related story that Rev Owusu-Bempah made spiritual revelations about the governing New Patriotic Party ahead of the 2024 elections.

He said the NPP needed to take spiritual directions seriously. Owusu-Bempah recounted a dream where divine elements held the elephant symbol of the NPP in a cage.

Owusu-Bempah says spiritual barrier to Mahama's election victory removed

Rev. Owusu-Bempah has said John Mahama no longer has spiritual barriers hindering his presidential bid.

The New Patriotic Party-aligned Owusu-Bempah has previously dismissed Mahama's chances at the presidency.

The preacher said these spiritual barriers hindering John Mahama were in place before the 2020 elections.

