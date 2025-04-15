Guru, in an interview with Andy Dosty on Hitz FM, detailed some of the difficulties that came with being famous and schooling

The musician shared how he had to attend classes with a nosemak and a hoodie in order not to draw attention to himself

He added that his position as SRC President for the University of Ghana was a difficult one and he had to find ways and means to navigate

Ghanaian rapper Guru has shared the challenges he faced while serving as the SRC President at the University of Ghana. In an interview with Andy Dosty on Hitz FM, he explained how balancing fame and academic life was difficult.

Guru, born Maradona Yeboah Agyei, said being a celebrity on campus made it hard to live a normal student life. To avoid attention, he said he often wore a nose mask and hoodie to lectures. Despite this, many students still recognised him, making it hard for him to blend in.

He said that the University of Ghana does not force students to answer questions during lectures, which helped him stay unnoticed. He added that he managed to keep a low profile for almost three years without most students knowing he was enrolled.

Guru also spoke about academic pressure. He said he made friends with students who were doing well and relied on their support to maintain good grades. He said he didn’t want to graduate with just a passing grade and worked hard to keep his GPA high.

As SRC President, he said the role came with pressure. According to him, students at the University of Ghana do not like it when public figures bring their fame into campus life. He had to find ways to stay humble and not let his celebrity status interfere with his duties as a student leader.

Guru won the UGSRC elections on Wednesday, September 18, 2024. He ran with his vice-presidential candidate, Jeffery Adu-Yeboah and secured 9,455 out of 18,659 total votes cast. They won with 50.7% of the votes.

Their closest competitors, Emmanuel Owusu Amponsah and Lawrence Edinam Egleh, got 6,645 votes, representing 35.6%.

