Ibrahim Mahama, the CEO of Engineers & Planners Limited, has gotten an apology from investigative journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni

Awuni, in his new book, wrongly attributed some of the struggles of the erstwhile Merchant Bank to Mahama

Mahama said that part of the book has negatively impacted his as an honest businessman

Investigative journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni has apologised to Ibrahim Mahama, the CEO of Engineers & Planners Limited, after he faced threats of a defamation lawsuit.

The apology was about debts owed to the formerly state-owned Merchant Bank wrongly attributed to Mahama.

In the statement posted on Facebook, Awuni said those details needed correction.

"In providing a background to the Universal Merchant Bank (UMB) and the circumstances under which its new owners acquired it in 2013, I mentioned the controversy that arose when it emerged that one of the big debtors of the erstwhile Merchant Bank was Mr. Mahama.

"The fact is that the $28 million debt I referenced was owed by his company, Engineers and Planners Company Limited, the legal entity, and not Mr. Mahama personally."

Awuni said it was a genuine oversight and was taking immediate steps to correct the error in the book's online version.

Mahama's response to Awuni's mistake

In a letter from his solicitor, Mahama said that part of the book has negatively impacted his reputation as an honest businessman.

According to Starr News, the letter warned that Awuni would be sued if it did not comply with these demands within seven days.

“...should you fail, refuse or neglect to oblige the intimations contained in this letter within 7 days of your receipt of same, we shall proceed to seek legal redress against you without further notice to you,” the letter read.

Awunis's latest book, The President Ghana Never Got, chronicles Ghana's governance under President Nana Akufo-Addo.

Manasseh Awuni already in court for defamation

YEN.com.gh reported that Awuni recently spent some time in court over his publication of a series of articles titled Darkness in a Lighthouse, for which he is facing defamation charges.

The articles concerned allegations of impropriety against Dag Heward-Mills, the general overseer of Lighthouse Chapel International, and the church's management.

When questioned on his article, Awuni said he merely reported the claims made by the six pastors who resigned from the church.

