The horse, named Queen Mother, had served in the Ghana Police Service for over four years until its passing

The Ghana Police Service said the horse had served Ghana with unwavering commitment and dedication

The horse, named Queen Mother, passed away on August 8, 2023.

The horse named Queen Mother had served the police service for over four years. Source: Facebook/@GhanaPoliceService

She was described by the police as one of its most distinguished horses, known for unwavering dedication.

Queen Mother had been with the Police Mounted Squadron since 2019.

"The majestic horse had taken part in numerous significant events, including Independence Day Parades, the opening of Parliament during the State of the Nation’s Address and graduation of Cadet Officers," police said in a statement.

The police also urged Ghanaians to take assurances from the horse's dedication to police service.

"The legacy of this remarkable horse will continue to inspire and remind Ghanaians of the unwavering commitment and dedication that define the nation's law enforcement agency. "

Queen Mother left behind three offspring, with the youngest being two weeks old.

Source: YEN.com.gh