He said the allegations are made up by bitter Mahama administration-era officials who want to tarnish his reputation

He urged Ghanaians to decide between his clearing agent tag and John Mahama's Government Official one tag

President Akufo-Addo has dismissed claims that he, his family and government are corrupt.

According to him, the allegations against his presidency are deliberate, politically motivated efforts to discredit his achievements in office.

He said the erstwhile Mahama administration members have been making these allegations as revenge for the damaging corruption allegations levelled against the National Democratic Congress (NDC) government.

He noted that some officials face serious corruption-related charges in court while others have been convicted.

Akufo-Addo stated that despite the scrutiny, all allegations against his government are unfounded and without merit.

President Akufo-Addo, speaking at the 2024 Ghana Bar Association (GBA) Conference in Kumasi on Monday, September 9, stated that despite the lack of substantial evidence to prove their allegations, the NDC flagbearer continues to name-call him as a clearing agent.

The president emphasised that despite his commitment to combatting graft in the country, he would not sacrifice the due process of the rule of law.

“Be that as it may, in any event, I will leave it to the Ghanaian government and people - I will leave it to the judgment of the Ghanaian government and people to decide whether it is preferable to be a clearing agent or government official one,” he said.

Mahama cleared in Airbus scandal

The Office of the Special Prosecutor has cleared former president John Dramani Mahama of any wrong Airbus scandal of 2020, which involved the payment of bribes by an aircraft company.

Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng also confirmed the brother of the former president, Samuel Mahama, as an intermediary in the controversial deal.

In a brief on investigations, the special prosecutor said Mahama played no role in the acquisition.

The office released a comprehensive report saying there was no evidence against the former president.

The report, however, cited conflict of interest concerns on the president's part because of his brother's involvement.

Bawumia reacts to liar tag

YEN.com.gh reported that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential candidate, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has reacted to accusations that he is a liar.

According to Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the trend he claimed was pushed by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) does not bother him.

He noted that the NDC had said worse about President Nana Akufo-Addo, and thus, he is unperturbed by the tag.

