The Ghana Police Service has placed a GH¢50,000 bounty on a man who threatened to attack public officers

This follows a viral video of a man who self-identified as Commander Kanawu threatening violence on public officials in the upcoming 2024 elections

Kanawua also alleged that the NPP-led government is recruiting footsoldiers into the police service in an attempt to rig the election

The Ghana Police Service has declared a man wanted for threatening to shoot and harm some public officials.

The man who identified himself as Commander Kanawu, a sympathiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), stated that the upcoming 2024 elections may result in bloodshed.

The Ghana Police Service says anyone who can provide information on Commander Kanawu will be rewarded.

He alleged that the Ghana Police Service was recruiting New Patriotic Party (NPP) footsoldiers into the police force in Kumasi to foment trouble in the upcoming 2024 elections.

He noted that the NDC was getting ready for these new recruits with its own militia and would respond fire for fire if triggered.

He also accused the Interior Minister, Henry Quartey, of being the brains behind the clandestine recruitment and swore to attack the minister in his private residence.

He also threatened to attack the Electoral Commission Chairperson, Jean Mensa, and her deputy, Dr Eric Bossman Asare, if they attempted to rig the 2024 general elections on behalf of the NPP.

Commander Kanawu urged the Inspector General of Police to do the needful or face the wrath of his militia.

In response to the threats, the Ghana Police Service has placed a GH¢50,000 bounty on the suspect.

The service said the money would be awarded to anyone who can provide relevant and credible information that leads to the suspect's arrest.

Bawumia calls for peaceful elections

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has urged Ghanaians to maintain peace and stability even as the election season approaches.

According to him, there is no need to incite violence and engage in violent confrontation merely due to one's political ideology.

He said the upcoming December 7 poll and the heightened political debates that will precede it should not be the reason for the loss of lives and destruction of property.

He said this at Parliament's 13th Annual Night of Power in the holy month of Ramadan.

NDC to embark on demonstration

YEN.com.gh reported that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) plans to protest the Electoral Commission’s (EC) handling of discrepancies in the voter register on September 17.

The opposition party has been unhappy with the voter exhibition exercise, claiming some discrepancies.

After submitting presidential nomination forms on behalf of John Mahama, NDC Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketiah said the party would march to all regional Electoral Commission offices.

Nketiah also said national executives will present a formal petition at the Electoral Commission’s head office in Accra.

