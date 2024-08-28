Parliament sittings will move to the dome of the Accra International Conference Centre for the House's recall

Members of Parliament will move to the dome of the Accra International Conference Centre for the House's recall on September 3, 2024, because of ongoing renovation works.

Graphic Online reported that the main chamber of the House is being refurbished for €2.26 million to enhance the electronic equipment.

Source: Getty Images

The Majority caucus recently requested a recall of the House to deal with pertinent government businesses, which constitutionally mandates that the Speaker heed the call.

The seats and equipment in the chamber have all been removed to allow for an upgrade of the conference system.

In doing so, the old cables, which have existed since 2014, are being changed.

The underlying cables are all being changed to introduce a biometric feature that will allow MPs to register their attendance electronically.

The new system, which is said to be the first within the subregion, would enable electronic voting using biometrics.

The "tabletop" old system is to give way to a new one fitted inside the table with a 15-inch screen, similar to a laptop.

The renovation project is being undertaken by African Bagg Limited, a Ghanaian firm.

The company is expected to prepare the place before the third meeting commences at the end of October.

The majority in Parliament earlier called on the Speaker, Alban Sumana Bagbin, to use a dome tent to conduct parliamentary business if accommodation issues arose.

Parliament’s Job 600 building impacted by fire

YEN.com.gh reported that the Job 600 office building in Parliament was affected by a fire on August 27.

Reports indicated that some books and documents stored in the affected room were destroyed.

As a precautionary measure, all Members of Parliament and staff were made to vacate the precincts of Parliament and return on Wednesday, August 28, 2024.

Parliament released a statement confirming that no casualties were recorded.

Source: YEN.com.gh