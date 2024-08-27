The Job 600 office building at the State House in Accra has reportedly been affected by a fire

Reports indicated that some books and documents stored in the affected room were destroyed

It took Ghana National Fire Service personnel about an hour and a half to bring the fire under control

Part of the 12-floor Job 600 building at the State House in Accra has been affected by a fire breaking out.

Ghana National Fire Service personnel have since doused the flames that engulfed a room at the building.

The cause of the fire at the Parliamentarian's Job 600 office building is not known. Source: Joy News

Source: Youtube

Joy News reported that there were no causalities, but books and documents stored in the affected room were destroyed.

The fire service also gave updates on the incident on social media.

It took three firefighters about an hour and a half to douse the fire, which caused the evacuation of the adjoining Parliament House.

According to the Greater Accra Regional Commander of the Fire Service, ACFO 1 Roberta Agrey Ghanson, the GNFS received a distress call at about 9:30 a.m., and the fire teams arrived at the fire scene in no more than five minutes.

It remains unclear what caused the fire.

Speaking to the media, the Regional Commander said that although the fire was under control, it was not immediately safe for occupation by workers.

Notable recent fire incidents

A fire broke out at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology Prempeh II Library.

Reports suggested that an electrical socket malfunction caused the incident on the evening of August 4.

The Ghana Fire Service personnel handled the fire and evacuated the students from the library building.

That incident came after a fire gutted a hostel serving students at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.

The fire reportedly destroyed nine rooms, though no casualties were reported.

Some reports indicated the fire started in a single room before it quickly spread throughout the building.

Seven firefighters injured in Adankrono accident

YEN.com.gh also reported that seven firefighters were admitted hospitalised in the Eastern Region after a crash.

The firefighter team was headed towards Otwenkwanta, where a fuel tanker was said to have gone off the roadway.

Preliminary reports suggested the accident was caused by a steering lock issue that caused the truck to overturn.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh