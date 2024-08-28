Flights resume after outage paralyses Dutch airport, services
PAY ATTENTION: YEN Entertainment Awards 2024: 3rd Edition's Candidates are Shortlisted. It's Time to Vote for the Best Entertainer in Ghana! Share Your Voice Now.
The first flights left Eindhoven airport in the Netherlands late Wednesday after a computer outage grounded planes for hours and hit government services, with authorities saying it was pinning the cause.
Planes were grounded for hours at the southeastern regional airport which normally takes passengers to 30 international destinations.
Earlier passengers were taken to other airports by bus amid chaotic scenes, the ANP national news agency reported.
"The first plane of today has just departed," Eindhoven Airport said on its website, but it advised passengers to continue to check flight schedules.
The country's main airport, Schiphol near Amsterdam, which is a major European hub, was unaffected.
Meanwhile the Dutch defence ministry -- which had been blamed as the source of the online disruption -- said systems hit were slowly being restarted, warning it would take several hours.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!
"We have pinned the cause and will give more information once we have the full picture," the ministry said on X, formerly Twitter.
"Currently there is no indication that this was an act with malicious intent," it added.
The outage also hit other public services in the Netherlands.
The coastguard said in an earlier statement it was "not reachable" due to the outage, either by telephone or radio. It urged people in an emergency situation to call the 112 emergency number.
The contact centre of the military police was also not reachable, authorities said. It was also not possible to make an appointment for a Covid vaccine.
Last month, airlines, banks, and media worldwide were thrown into chaos by one of the biggest IT crashes in recent years, caused by an update to an anti-virus programme.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: AFP
AFP AFP text, photo, graphic, audio or video material shall not be published, broadcast, rewritten for broadcast or publication or redistributed directly or indirectly in any medium. AFP news material may not be stored in whole or in part in a computer or otherwise except for personal and non-commercial use. AFP will not be held liable for any delays, inaccuracies, errors or omissions in any AFP news material or in transmission or delivery of all or any part thereof or for any damages whatsoever. As a newswire service, AFP does not obtain releases from subjects, individuals, groups or entities contained in its photographs, videos, graphics or quoted in its texts. Further, no clearance is obtained from the owners of any trademarks or copyrighted materials whose marks and materials are included in AFP material. Therefore you will be solely responsible for obtaining any and all necessary releases from whatever individuals and/or entities necessary for any uses of AFP material.