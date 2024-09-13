President Nana Akufo-Addo has set up a five-member committee to assess the fight against illegal mining

President Nana Akufo-Addo has set up a five-member ad hoc ministerial committee to assess the fight against illegal mining activities, known as galamsey.

The National Security Minister, Albert Kan-Dapaah, is leading the committee.

President Akufo-Addo wants the committee to engage all stakeholders to assess the government’s efforts in dealing with illegal mining

Its mandate is to engage all stakeholders to assess the government’s efforts in dealing with illegal mining.

The announcement of the committee was made by the Information Ministry in a statement.

The committee's announcement comes amid renewed concern about the impact of illegal mining.

The five-member committee consists of:

1. National Security Minister Albert Kan-Dapaah

2. Minister for Lands and Natural Resources Samuel A. Jinapor

3. Minister for Defense, Hon. Dominic Nitiwul

4. Minister for Employment, Labour Relations and Pensions Ignatius Baffour Awuah

5. Minister for Information Fatimatu Abubakar

Calls for action against galamsey

Organised labour has threatened a nationwide strike by the end of September if the government does not take decisive action against illegal mining.

The University Teachers Association of Ghana also wants the government to ban mining and prospecting in forest reserves.

Reports indicated illegal mining has led to 60% of the country’s rivers being poisoned.

There have also been increasing reports of the dire health implications and congenital defects associated with exposure to pollutants like mercury, arsenic and lead.

NAPO dismisses lethal approach to fighting galamsey

YEN.com.gh reported that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) running mate, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, dismissed calls for lethal action on people engaged in illegal mining.

In a video that went viral, NAPO said the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is being hypocritical about its stance on galamsey.

He said their support for a shoot-and-kill tactic to end galamsey was inhumane and inappropriate and ran contrary to earlier promises they made to mining communities to free galamsey miners who the ruling government had arrested.

