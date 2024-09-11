Organised Labour has threatened a nationwide strike if decisive action is not taken to address the illegal mining crisis

Organised Labour has threatened a nationwide strike by the end of September if the government does not take decisive action against illegal mining, also known as galamsey.

The Trades Union Congress wants a state of emergency in all areas affected by illegal mining.

Organised Labour is threatening nationwide strikes over illegal mining.

Organised labour also demanded a halt to mining activities in forest reserves. It recently forced the government to halt the sale of some Social Security and National Insurance Insurance Trust (SSNIT) hotels to Rock City Hotel, owned by Agriculture Minister Bryan Acheampong.

Organised labour threatened to shut down the country because of the deal.

"It is now clear to us as it is to all well-meaning Ghanaians that the menace of galamsey has reached a crisis proportion."

This call by Organised Labour adds to renewed pressure on the government to take immediate and effective action against illegal mining.

For example, the University Teachers Association of Ghana urged the government to ban mining and prospecting in forest reserves, farms and rivers.

It has warned that if the government does not heed their demands, they will embark on a strike.

NAPO dismisses lethal approach to fighting galamsey

YEN.com.gh reported that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) running mate, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, dismissed calls for lethal action on people engaged in illegal mining.

In a video that went viral, NAPO said the opposition National Democratic Congress is being hypocritical about its stance on galamsey.

He said their support for a shoot-and-kill tactic to end galamsey was inhumane and inappropriate and ran contrary to earlier promises they made to mining communities to free galamsey miners who the ruling government had arrested.

