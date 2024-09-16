Ghana Army Recruitment: Armed Forces Opens 2024 Enrollment Process, Scratch Cards Going For GH¢350
- The Ghana Armed Forces has begun its 2024 recruitment drive after a public announcement in the Daily Graphic
- It has warned prospective applicants not to engage with any middlemen or make any payments to them
- Scratch cards for the online application are being sold for GH¢350 at some selected post offices
The Ghana Armed Forces has begun its 2024 recruitment drive for the Regular Career Officer Course and Short Service Commission Officers.
The Ghana Armed Forces has warned prospective applicants not to engage with any middlemen or make any payments.
In a statement, it outlined a website for applicants to apply to. The Ghana Armed Forces also put an advert in the Daily Graphic of Friday, September 13, 2024 giving the application details.
Scratch cards for the online application are being sold for GH¢350 at designated Ghana Post offices nationwide. The online application portal also opened on September 13.
Adom News reported that the army has urged the public to report persons claiming to be middlemen.
