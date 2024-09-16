The Ghana Armed Forces has begun its 2024 recruitment drive after a public announcement in the Daily Graphic

The Ghana Armed Forces has begun its 2024 recruitment drive for the Regular Career Officer Course and Short Service Commission Officers.

The Ghana Armed Forces has warned prospective applicants not to engage with any middlemen or make any payments.

An online application portal has been opened for the Ghana Army Recruitment. Source: Ghana Armed Forces

In a statement, it outlined a website for applicants to apply to. The Ghana Armed Forces also put an advert in the Daily Graphic of Friday, September 13, 2024 giving the application details.

Scratch cards for the online application are being sold for GH¢350 at designated Ghana Post offices nationwide. The online application portal also opened on September 13.

Adom News reported that the army has urged the public to report persons claiming to be middlemen.

