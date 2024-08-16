The Ministry of Health is recruiting nurses for posting to the Carribean country of Barbados

The Ministry of Health has begun recruiting Ghanaian nurses for the Caribbean country of Barbados.

The recruitment process started on August 15, according to a statement from the health ministry. The deadline for the process is noted as August 22.

The health ministry has cautioned applicants against possible fraud in the recruitment process.

The ministry's statement also noted that some earlier issues with the recruitment process had been detected.

"The public is kindly informal the Ministry of Health does not have an alternative application portal and middlemen with regards to the recruitment of the Nurses" to Barbados. Any suspicious activity should be reported to the Chief Director of the Ministry."

Some Ghanaian nurses moved to the Caribbean after the Bahamas announced new recruitments in 2023.

The Bahamas Health and Wellness Minister said 18 speciality nurses would work in the Caribbean.

The Tribune reported that the Bahamas had been dealing with a workforce shortage, leading to overworked nurses.

University of Ghana relationship with Barbados

The University of Ghana Medical School previously signed an agreement to send medical students to Barbados.

The university signed a memorandum of understanding with the University of West Indies for an exchange programme.

The agreement will allow students from the University of Ghana Medical School to complete the first three years of their studies in Barbados.

The agreement was signed by the Vice-Chancellor of the UG, Prof. Nana Aba Appiah Amfo, and the Principal and Pro-Vice-Chancellor of UWI, Cave Hills Campus, in Accra on November 23, 2023

Nurse-for-cash agreement between Ghana and UK

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana planned to send registered nurses to the UK for cash.

The health minister told Parliament on December 5, 2022, that Ghana could make £1,000 for each nurse sent to the UK.

The minister said there were talks between Ghana and the UK to introduce a similar deal between Ghana and Barbados.

