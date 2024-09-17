President Akufo-Addo has dismissed the Director General of the National Sports Authority (NSA)

The sacking follows CAF's withdrawal of the Baba Yara Sports Stadium's licence from hosting International matches

Ghana was among a host of nations to be publicly criticised by CAF President Patrice Motsepe because of stadium bans

President Akufo-Addo has sacked Dodzie Numekevor, the Director General of the National Sports Authority (NSA).

Joy News reported that the decision is related to CAF's withdrawal of the Baba Yara Sports Stadium's licence from hosting International matches because it is not up to standard.

Dodzie Numekevor has been under fire because of the management of Ghana's stadiums.

Numekevor had been the director-general since May 3, 2024, when his predecessor, Professor Peter Twumasi, was also sacked.

Akufo-Addo reportedly ordered the sacking of individuals responsible for renting out the Baba Yara Stadium for a church programme six days before the AFCON 2025 qualifier against Angola.

The president reportedly told the Sports Minister he would be held responsible if Ghana played any of its home matches abroad.

The sports minister, Mustapha Ussif, queried Numekevor over the stadium issues.

According to Joy Sports sources, Numekevor had until Wednesday, September 18, 2024, to respond to the query.

Ghana's stadium ban

Ghana was among a host of nations publicly criticised by CAF President Patrice Motsepe due to stadium bans.

The West African nation joined the unenviable list of countries banned from hosting CAF-sanctioned games after the 2025 AFCON Qualifiers.

The CAF decision to ban Ghana means the country would play its subsequent home games in Togo or Ivory Coast.

Motsepe emphasised that CAF’s discussions with member countries focus on ensuring that every nation has at least one stadium capable of hosting a Category C match, highlighting the federation’s concern for football development across the continent.

Ghana to splash $1 million due to stadium ban

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana could face a significant financial burden of GH¢15.7 million ($1 million) per away match following the CAF's withdrawal of the Baba Yara Sports Stadium's approval for international fixtures.

Observers have highlighted the financial implications, noting that playing these games away from home could considerably strain the nation's finances.

