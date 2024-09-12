Ghana could be saddled with coughing up GH¢15.7 million ($1 million) for playing home games from abroad

The looming financial burden on the taxpayer stems from CAF's decision to ban the usage of the Baba Yara Stadium

However, the Ministry of Youth and Sports has urged the GFA to submit two venues in Accra to CAF for possible approval

Ghana could face a hefty financial burden, amounting to GH¢15.7 million ($1 million) per away match, following CAF's decision to withdraw the approval of Baba Yara Sports Stadium for international fixtures.

This development has sent shockwaves through the football community, as the once-iconic venue was deemed unfit to host competitive games.

The Black Stars could be forced to play home games from abroad after CAF decided to withdraw the approval of Baba Yara Stadium for international games. Photo credit: @GhanaBlackstars.

CAF deems Baba Yara not fit for purpose

CAF’s decision came after the Black Stars' 2025 AFCON Qualifier against Angola, during which several technical issues, including the poor condition of the pitch, were highlighted.

The uneven surface, in particular, was flagged as a key problem, rendering the stadium unsuitable for high-level international competition, per GBC Online.

Ghana to spend over GH¢15.7m due to Baba Yara ban

The ruling leaves Ghana in a precarious position, potentially forced to play their remaining home games at neutral venues.

However, the financial implications are severe. According to renowned sports journalist Saddick Adams, also known as Sports Obama, playing these fixtures away from home will place a considerable strain on the nation's finances, costing upwards of GH¢15 million for each game.

"It'll cost Ghana an average of over $1M for an away game now that CAF has withdrawn its approval of the Baba Yara Stadium," Adams was quoted as saying by GH One.

The implications of playing on neutral grounds

The pressing question now is whether Ghana can address the stadium's deficiencies before the next international break, avoiding the logistical and financial headache of relocating future home matches.

The nation will have to act swiftly to ensure that its football infrastructure meets the required standards and that it doesn’t face further disruption on its path to AFCON 2025 qualification.

Stephen Appiah disappointed with stadium ban

In a related publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Stephen Appiah voiced his disappointment after CAF revoked the Baba Yara Sports Stadium's approval for international matches.

As concerns grew among fans about the Black Stars possibly playing away from home, Appiah called for urgent measures, labelling the situation a "national embarrassment."

He stressed the importance of hosting games on home soil, which he believes is crucial to preserving Ghana's football reputation.

