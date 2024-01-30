The Church of Pentecost plans to establish an online assembly to target non-Christians in the virtual space

The Church of Pentecost is planning to establish an online assembly to reach people in the virtual space.

The church is targeting June 2024 to begin the online assembly.

It said the primary focus of the online assembly is to reach an online audience who are not Christians and disciple them.

According to a Graphic Online report, the initiative forms part of Vision 2028, outlined by the church's Chairman, Apostle Eric Nyamekye.

He spoke at the 2024 Global Ministers and Wives Conference opening at the Pentecost Convention Centre at Gomoa Fetteh in the Central Region.

“We will be ministering to people in the virtual space,” he noted.

The conference is being attended by more than 5,000 ministers and their wives and participants from over 150 countries.

