Ghanaian socialite Kofi Okyere Darko, popularly known as KOD, has shed light on the National Democratic Congress' vision for Ghana's entertainment industry.

This comes after the media presenter and fashion mogul affirmed his support for John Dramani Mahama as Ghana heads to the polls on December 7.

KOD presents plans from John Mahama's manifesto to lead NDC to victory in the 2024 elections. Photo source: Instagram/simply_kod

Source: Instagram

In a recent interview with Okay FM's Abeiku Santana, KOD established that the NDC had the vision to transform Ghana into a cultural hub.

He shared several plans from the NDC's Resetting Ghana manifesto, which was recently launched in the Central Region.

According to KOD, the NDC has considered plans to develop a pension scheme aimed at sensitising creatives to save money in their prime for their old age.

He also shared a plan from the manifesto to establish a pay-per-view streaming channel for authentic local Ghanaian shows.

KOD added that the NDC was considering a special initiative dubbed Ghana Music World should it come to power after the 2024 elections. The initiative will focus on enhancing tourists' experience when they troop into Ghana when Detty December kicks in.

The socialite maintains that December in Ghana is an initiative he started as a broadcaster on Live FM in 2013, several years before the Detty December and Year of Return frenzy began.

Ghanaians react to the NDC's vision

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to the National Democratic Congress' vision for the entertainment industry.

yeboah4286 remarked:

"But there is already private contributions scheme already with SSNIT"

kwajogilberto noted:

"Look at this explanation. My own money you want to teach me financial literacy and claim it as a policy. We need competitive ideas"

malya_modesta_ said:

"This man is looking forward to being the tourism, arts and creative minister when ndc comes to power..."

Source: YEN.com.gh