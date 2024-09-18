Henry Nana Boakye, aka Nana B, the National Organiser of the New Patriotic Party, said the NDC's demand for a forensic audit is unwarranted

He said the NDC's demands for an audit have no legal basis and undermine the independence of the Electoral Commission

Nana B said the demands are empty and must not be tolerated by the Electoral Commission

The National Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Henry Nana Boakye, has described the National Democratic Congress’ call for a forensic audit of the voter register as unwarranted and empty.

According to him, the request must be rejected as it undermines the independence of the Electoral Commission.

Henry Boakye says the EC must reject the NDC's demands for a forensic audit of the voter register.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, September 17, 2024, Henry Nana Boakye said the NDC has failed to provide any legal basis to support its demand for the EC to cede its constitutional mandate to a third party.

He stated that Article 45 of the 1992 constitution and Section 2 of the Electoral Commission Act, 1993 (Act 451) exclusively mandates the Electoral Commission to compile the electoral register and supervise all elections.

He added that Article 45 of the 1992 constitution and Section 451 of Act 451 also guarantee the commission’s independence and expressly free it from the direction or control of any other person or authority.

He highlighted that several Supreme Court decisions have upheld the constitution's position on the EC's independence; thus, the EC cannot be compelled to act against its wishes.

He noted that the courts cannot compel the EC to act otherwise unless the EC’s action is unconstitutional and warrants remedy.

Addressing the NDC’s calls for an independent forensic audit, he said the call breached the EC’s constitutional mandate and by-passes established protocols on addressing challenges with the electoral process.

He said the Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) was set up to address such challenges and that the NDC should have tabled their concerns there.

Meanwhile, he has urged the EC to reject the NDC’s demands and reaffirm its independence and authority.

EC tells Mahama to convince NDC

The Electoral Commission (EC) has urged former President John Dramani Mahama to bring the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to the discussion table to address the party’s concerns about the provisional voters register.

The EC’s appeal follows concerns raised by the NDC about certain discrepancies it allegedly identified in the provisional voters register.

The EC noted that the best way to ascertain the credibility and integrity of the 2024 Voters Register was to present the concerns at a discussion table.

He urged the former president to encourage his party to meet for discussions to iron out any misunderstandings.

NDC demo turns chaotic

YEN.com.gh reported that some confusion happened at the National Democratic Congress demonstration in Kumasi.

Police personnel fired tear gas on protesters after some confusion broke out at the regional Electoral Commission office.

The protest is intended to register displeasure with the Electoral Commission's handling of the voter register.

