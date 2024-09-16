Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, the New Patriotic Party's running mate, has urged all political parties to sign an anti-Galamsey pact

He said the pact was to be a comprehensive strategy that is to be binding on the next government and all other political parties

The New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Vice Presidential Candidate, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, has urged all political parties to show their commitment to combating the illegal mining menace in Ghana.

He has urged all other political parties, particularly the National Democratic Congress (NDC), to sign a ‘binding national anti-Galamsey pact.’

NAPO says all political parties must sign an anti-galamsey pact to show dedication to the struggle.

His statement comes in reaction to growing concerns about the galamsey menace in the country.

The galamsey issue became topical following the Ghana Water Company Limited’s report detailing how galamsey activities have polluted major rivers, making it difficult for the company to source clean water for distribution.

The country is projected to have to import water in the next few years.

The NPP running mate urged religious and traditional leaders and other stakeholders to bring all the political parties and create the pact.

He suggested that the pact should outline a comprehensive strategy to address the galamsey permanently, which would be binding on the next government.

Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh made these remarks at the 13th Biennial Delegates Conference of the Association of Methodist Men’s Fellowship at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) on Saturday, September 14, 2024.

He assured the church and the public that the NPP is committed to the fight against galamsey.

He noted that despite recent challenges in the fight against the menace, his party has not wavered.

He assured the church and Ghanaians that the NPP would have no reservations about signing the pact if they were called to do so.

NPP dismisses lethal solution to galamsey

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) running mate, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, has dismissed calls for the shooting and killing of people engaged in illegal mining.

NAPO said the suggestion cannot be seen as a panacea for addressing the galamsey menace in the country.

In a video that has since gone viral, NAPO said the opposition National Democratic Congress is being hypocritical about their stance on the galamsey menace.

He said their support for a shoot-and-kill tactic to end galamsey is inhumane and inappropriate and runs contrary to earlier promises they made to mining communities to free galamsey miners who the ruling government had arrested.

NAPO’s team denies returning seized excavators

YEN.com.gh reported that Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh's team had refuted claims that NAPO had promised to return seized excavators to illegal miners.

Fiifi Boafo, NAPO's spokesperson, said the video in which the NPP running mate makes the claim was doctored.

He said NAPO stated that a future NPP government would support small-scale miners to become sustainable and responsible

