The Electoral Commission has appealed to John Mahama to convince his party leadership to come to the discussion table

The EC said the NDC should present the discrepancies it said it has identified in the voter register for corrections to be made

It also noted that the NDC's announcement of a massive demonstration on September 17 would not help solve the problem

The Electoral Commission (EC) has urged former President John Dramani Mahama to bring the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to the discussion table to address the party’s concerns about the provisional voters register.

The EC’s appeal follows concerns raised by the NDC about certain discrepancies it allegedly identified in the provisional voters register.

The EC says the NDC's planned demonstration will not address their concerns about the voter register.

Source: Facebook

The EC noted that the best way to ascertain the credibility and integrity of the 2024 Voters Register was to present the concerns at a discussion table.

The EC’s Deputy Chairman of Operations, Samuel Tettey, made the statement at a press conference in Accra on Thursday, September 12, 2024, in response to the NDC’s announcement of a massive demonstration demanding a credible voter register.

Samuel Tettey said hitting the streets would not ensure a credible register but might fuel unnecessary tensions and suspicions about the electoral process.

He urged the former president to encourage his party to meet for discussions to iron out any misunderstandings.

He was certain John Mahama would heed the commission’s call and address the matter with his party to resolve the concerns raised.

The EC also assured the NDC of a transparent process and their commitment to resolving all concerns raised.

The EC stated it was committed to providing the country and all political stakeholders with a robust and credible voter register ahead of the 2024 December 7 elections.

EC rejects NDC’s request for independent audit

Earlier, the Electoral Commission rejected the National Democratic Congress (NDC) 's request for an independent forensic audit of the provisional voters’ register.

This came after a closed-door meeting between the commission and the NDC.

The opposition party had concerns about so-called discrepancies in the provisional voters’ register.

TV3 News reported that Dr Edward Omane Boamah, the NDC's Director of Elections, expressed disappointment in the rejection.

He said the audit would have restored confidence in the electoral process.

NDC calls for demo on September 17

YEN.com.gh reported that the NDC planned to demonstrate nationwide at the EC’s offices on September 17, 2024.

The party said it would also be presenting a formal petition to the commission at its headquarters based in Accra.

The NDC called on the EC to ensure peaceful and fair elections for Ghana by having a credible voter register.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh