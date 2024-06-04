Godfred Dame has responded to the leaked recording of his conversation with a witness he was prosecuting

The recording captures a conversation between Dame and Richard Jakpa over a case concerning a financial loss of €2.37 million

The case concerns a government deal to purchase 200 ambulances between 2014 and 2016 when Forson was the deputy finance minister

Attorney General Godfred Dame has responded to the leaked recording of him and Richard Jakpa, which suggests he tried to fabricate evidence against Minority Leader Cassiel Ato Forson in the ambulance case.

After his first appearance in court since the audio was aired, Dame took a faith-based approach to his troubles.

Godfred Dame, Ghana's attorney general

Source: Getty Images

Speaking to the media, Dame expressed confidence that he will overcome ploys against him.

“All I can say is that the Lord does not delight in the pleasure of the wicked. Even though they have laid traps for me, I will flee from them. And righteousness will always prevail over evil,” he added.

Dame faced calls to resign after the National Democratic Congress released a 16-minute recording as proof Dame allegedly tried to coerce a witness against Forson in the ambulance case.

Forson, who became minority leader in January 2023, has been accused of causing the state financial loss of €2.37 million.

The case concerns a government deal to purchase 200 ambulances between 2014 and 2016 when Forson was the deputy finance minister.

Bagbin says Ato Forson being persecuted by Akufo-Addo government

YEN.com.gh reported that Alban Bagbin, the Speaker of Parliament, has expressed concern about the prosecution of Forson.

Bagbin described the court case as a persecution of the Minority Leader and also a political gamble by the government.

He also described the government’s prosecution of the case as a gamble.

Source: YEN.com.gh