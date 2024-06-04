Godfred Dame Breaks Silence After Richard Jakpa Leaked Tape Scandal: “They Have Laid Traps For Me”
- Godfred Dame has responded to the leaked recording of his conversation with a witness he was prosecuting
- The recording captures a conversation between Dame and Richard Jakpa over a case concerning a financial loss of €2.37 million
- The case concerns a government deal to purchase 200 ambulances between 2014 and 2016 when Forson was the deputy finance minister
Attorney General Godfred Dame has responded to the leaked recording of him and Richard Jakpa, which suggests he tried to fabricate evidence against Minority Leader Cassiel Ato Forson in the ambulance case.
After his first appearance in court since the audio was aired, Dame took a faith-based approach to his troubles.
Speaking to the media, Dame expressed confidence that he will overcome ploys against him.
“All I can say is that the Lord does not delight in the pleasure of the wicked. Even though they have laid traps for me, I will flee from them. And righteousness will always prevail over evil,” he added.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!
Dame faced calls to resign after the National Democratic Congress released a 16-minute recording as proof Dame allegedly tried to coerce a witness against Forson in the ambulance case.
Forson, who became minority leader in January 2023, has been accused of causing the state financial loss of €2.37 million.
The case concerns a government deal to purchase 200 ambulances between 2014 and 2016 when Forson was the deputy finance minister.
Bagbin says Ato Forson being persecuted by Akufo-Addo government
YEN.com.gh reported that Alban Bagbin, the Speaker of Parliament, has expressed concern about the prosecution of Forson.
Bagbin described the court case as a persecution of the Minority Leader and also a political gamble by the government.
He also described the government’s prosecution of the case as a gamble.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Delali Adogla-Bessa (Current Affairs Editor) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.