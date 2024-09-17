NDC Demo: Kumasi Police Fire Teargas On Protestors After Clash And Alleged Attack On Officers
- There was some confusion at the National Democratic Congress demonstration in Kumasi
- Police personnel fired tear gas on protesters after some confusion broke out at the regional Electoral Commission office
- The protest is intended to register displeasure with the Electoral Commission's handling of the voter register
There was some confusion at the National Democratic Congress (NDC) demonstration against the Electoral Commission in Kumasi as police fired tear gas on protestors.
Reports indicated that some protestors attacked some police officers.
Citi News reported that some protesters attempted to attack a police officer who sought refuge in a nearby house.
One protester sustained injuries and was rushed to the hospital for treatment.
Asaase News reported that the confusion started when police refused to allow protesters entry into the local Electoral Commission office.
Police also said some demonstrators went against the agreed arrangement by forcing their way into the compound of the Electoral Commission office.
The NDC's protest, dubbed the' Enough is Enough’ demonstration, is targeted at the Electoral Commission.
The protest is taking place in all 16 regions, and protestors are expected to picket at the various Electoral Commission offices.
NDC national executives also plan to present a formal petition at the Electoral Commission’s head office in Accra.
Why NDC is upset with Electoral Commission
The NDC has said it has identified some discrepancies in the provisional voters register following the start of the exhibition process and called for an audit.
The party is concerned that the register has been deliberately bloated ahead of the polls.
It had already complained that it had not been given access to the provisional voter register before the ongoing public exhibition.
The Electoral Commission earlier rejected the NDC's request for an independent forensic audit of the provisional voters register. The commission met with the NDC on September 6.
Electoral Commission appeals to Mahama
YEN.com.gh reported that the commission has urged Former President John Mahama to bring the NDC to the discussion table to address the party’s concerns about the provisional voter register.
The EC said the best way to ascertain the credibility and integrity of the 2024 Voters Register was to present the party's concerns at a discussion table.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Delali Adogla-Bessa (Current Affairs Editor) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.