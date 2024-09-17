There was some confusion at the National Democratic Congress demonstration in Kumasi

Police personnel fired tear gas on protesters after some confusion broke out at the regional Electoral Commission office

The protest is intended to register displeasure with the Electoral Commission's handling of the voter register

There was some confusion at the National Democratic Congress (NDC) demonstration against the Electoral Commission in Kumasi as police fired tear gas on protestors.

Reports indicated that some protestors attacked some police officers.

The NDC has been holding demonstrations nationwide against the Electoral Commission.

Citi News reported that some protesters attempted to attack a police officer who sought refuge in a nearby house.

One protester sustained injuries and was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Asaase News reported that the confusion started when police refused to allow protesters entry into the local Electoral Commission office.

Police also said some demonstrators went against the agreed arrangement by forcing their way into the compound of the Electoral Commission office.

The NDC's protest, dubbed the' Enough is Enough’ demonstration, is targeted at the Electoral Commission.

The protest is taking place in all 16 regions, and protestors are expected to picket at the various Electoral Commission offices.

NDC national executives also plan to present a formal petition at the Electoral Commission’s head office in Accra.

Why NDC is upset with Electoral Commission

The NDC has said it has identified some discrepancies in the provisional voters register following the start of the exhibition process and called for an audit.

The party is concerned that the register has been deliberately bloated ahead of the polls.

It had already complained that it had not been given access to the provisional voter register before the ongoing public exhibition.

The Electoral Commission earlier rejected the NDC's request for an independent forensic audit of the provisional voters register. The commission met with the NDC on September 6.

Electoral Commission appeals to Mahama

YEN.com.gh reported that the commission has urged Former President John Mahama to bring the NDC to the discussion table to address the party’s concerns about the provisional voter register.

The EC said the best way to ascertain the credibility and integrity of the 2024 Voters Register was to present the party's concerns at a discussion table.

