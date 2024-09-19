The ruling New Patriotic Party said the National Democratic Congress is refusing to use legally approved ways for its demand for a voter register audit

The NPP's General Secretary, Justin Frimpong Kodua, said the party does not oppose a forensic audit of the register

However, the NDC has failed to provide any evidence of the claims they are making about the register

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) said it is not opposed to calls for a forensic audit of the 2024 voter register.

The party clarified that its opposition is instead directed towards how the opposition party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), is making the demand.

The NPP General Secretary, Justin Frimpong Kodua, explained that the NDC had failed to use proper legal procedures to make their demands.

He said that, per a 2016 ruling delivered by Justice V.C.R.A.C. Crabbe, the proper legal procedure for requesting an audit of the register was to do so through the voters' register exhibition exercise.

He told Citi FM that the NPP strongly believes in adhering to due process when addressing such concerns and that the NDC’s method violates established protocols.

Frimpong Kodua stated that the EC has followed those same rules and invited the opposition to the discussion table to address their concerns; however, the party has refused to comply.

He said their refusal to meet with the EC proves that the NDC has no evidence to prove their claims.

Fimpong Kodua said if the NDC has evidence to prove their claims, they should make the evidence publicly available for all to see.

“If they genuinely have any issues, they should make it known to all of us. The NDC has a track record of doing these things.

“If you can remember, they came out in 2020 and said they had won the elections, and when they took it to court, they could not provide any evidence,” he said.

EC appeals to Mahama over NDC concerns

The Electoral Commission (EC) has urged former President John Dramani Mahama to bring the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to the discussion table to address the party’s concerns about the provisional voters register.

The EC’s appeal follows concerns raised by the NDC about certain discrepancies it allegedly identified in the provisional voters register.

The EC noted that the best way to ascertain the credibility and integrity of the 2024 Voters Register was to present the concerns at a discussion table.

Asiedu Nketia rubbishes EC’s appeal to Mahama

YEN.com.gh reported that Johnson Asiedu Nketia, the National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has rubbished calls from the Electoral Commission (EC) to the party’s flagbearer, John Mahama, to urge the party to come to the discussion table.

According to him, the party’s demand for a forensic audit of the voter’s register is in the best interest of the flagbearer, and he would not shoot himself in the foot by siding with the EC on the matter.

