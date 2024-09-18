A governance analyst has underscored the importance of an independent audit of the voter register

The Electoral Commission has so far refused National Democratic Congress pressure for an independent audit

The NDC has demanded an independent audit of the voter register ahead of the December polls

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

The credibility of the Electoral Commission remains at stake because of the contentions over discrepancies in the voter register.

With the National Democratic Congress (NDC) demonstrating to demand an independent audit of the voter register, governance analyst Ewald Garr has outlined why it is critical that the commission heed such a call.

The Electoral Commission is facing calls for an independent audit of the electoral roll

Source: Getty Images

The NDC has pushed for an audit after claiming it has identified discrepancies in the provisional voters register. It has also been said there have been unlawful transfers of votes in some areas.

Despite these concerns, the commission has so far refused the request for the audit.

After the protest, the commission said its doors were open for further engagement with the NDC.

Garr noted to YEN.com.gh that this stance would threaten the commission's credibility and the upcoming polls.

“This whole exercise is not for the NDC neither is it for the NPP or any particular group. It is for the good of Ghana and the sanctity of the upcoming elections.”

The analyst believes that posting conferences in the commission would also improve public confidence in the Electoral Commission.

Earlier in 2024, Afrobarometer indicated that only one-third of Ghanaians say they trust the Electoral Commission.

This was the lowest trust level recorded in more than two decades of Afrobarometer surveys.

Garr explained that an audit would be the ultimate marker to ensure that the commission was acting objectively heading into polls amid accusations of rigging towards the

"It shows level-headedness, it shows maturity, it shows a clear sense of objectivity and a commitment to ensure that the elections are credible, free and fair," said Garr.

What would an audit achieve?

Garr explained that the main goal of the audit would be to ensure that no one is disenfranchised.

Regarding more granular objectives, the analyst noted that the audit would scrutinise the registration process and, for example, cross-check purported application processes for vote transfers.

"They will also look at the voter register against the original forms that are there just to make sure they correspond and that nothing has been taken from one place to the other."

NPP urges EC to reject NDC's demand

YEN.com.gh also reported that the National Organiser of the New Patriotic Party said the NDC's demand for a forensic audit is unwarranted.

Henry Nana Boakye said the NDC's demands for an independent audit had no legal basis and could undermine the Electoral Commission.

The official from the ruling party believes the opposition party's demands are empty and must not be tolerated by the commission.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh